Country/pop band Lonestar to play Maui, Oahu in April

More big country music acts have been coming to Hawaii of late, and the latest is Lonestar, who will be doing two shows on Maui and Oahu in April.

The band will first perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, April 14, and then play at Aloha Tower Marketplace on Saturday, April 15.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 4. Prices will range from $49-$125 for the Maui show and $49 and $89 for the Oahu show. For more information, visit mauiarts.org and tmrevents.net.

The concerts will benefit the Hawaii State Association Against Domestic Violence.

The country/pop band comprises of singer Richie McDonald, lead guitarist Michael Britt, keyboard player Dean Sams, and drummer Keech Rainwater. Lonestar’s long list of hits include the career-making “Amazed,” “My Front Porch Looking In,” “Let’s Be Us Again,” “Mr. Mom,” “Class Reunion (That Used to Be Us),” “Walking in Memphis,” “You’re Like Comin’ Home” and “Mountains.”