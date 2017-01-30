Down to Earth Hawaii: Health Big Game Snacks

With the big game this weekend Down to Earth wants to help you be healthy, and full, for the big game! Today, we learn how to make Curry Fried Rice, which is available from the Down to Earth hot bar and Homemade Kim Chi Fried Cauliflower Rice! For the ultimate quick pickup, Down to Earth’s deli offers different varieties of fried rice at the Hot Bar. You can call and order a pan or 2 ahead of time. Since they make everything from scratch, it’s a good idea to call at least a couple days ahead of time.

Down to Earth Organic & Natural

Website: www.downtoearth.org