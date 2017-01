Police have shut down a road as firefighters battle a brush fire in Campbell Industrial Park.

The call came in at around noon Monday.

Malakole Street is closed from Kalaeloa Boulevard to Komohana Street.

Thirty-four firefighters are currently on scene.

No one is hurt and no structures are threatened, but fire officials say wind is causing the flames to spread.

Many businesses on Komohana Street have chosen to self-evacuate and close for the day.

