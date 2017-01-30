Honolulu Festival puts out call for volunteers

The Honolulu Festival, which is coming up in March, is looking for volunteers.

Organizers need people to facilitate school check-ins, welcome visitors to the event, run game booths, and help build parade floats.

The weekend festival draws in thousands of people each year and runs from March 10-12. Now in its 23rd year, the festival promotes cultural understanding, economic cooperation and ethnic harmony between the people of Hawaii and the Pacific Rim. Its main attractions are the Waikiki Grand Parade and Nagaoka Fireworks show over Waikiki Beach.

Here’s the specific breakdown for volunteer need:

Educational School Tours – Friday, March 10

Facilitate check-ins and escort groups during tour

Ensure all groups are able to experience each activity and booth in a timely manner

Hawaii Convention Center – Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, March 12

Welcome and provide event schedule information to visitors

Support staff members during exhibits, seminars, film festival, etc.

Staff game booths at the Ennichi Corner (activity area for children)

Grand Parade – Sunday, March 12

Welcome and provide event schedule information to visitors

Help build and march the Daijayama (fire-breathing dragon) float

Showcase various floats and carts during parade

To apply online to volunteer your services, click here. Volunteers must be at least 12 years of age to register. All volunteers under 18 years of age must present a waiver form signed by a parent or legal guardian to participate.

After the registration process is completed, each volunteer will be contacted directly with further details up to two weeks prior to the festival.