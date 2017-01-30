Landowner argues city’s call to maintain problematic Windward Oahu trail

A fight over a popular hiking trail in windward Oahu is heating up.

The debate is over the Maunawili falls trail. It’s been the source of headaches for residents.

The Royal Hawaiian Golf Club is next to the trail. The club’s landowner could have its city permit terminated, if it doesn’t take action to improve the trail. The landowner is now fighting back.

The Maunawili trail head near the Royal Hawaiian Golf course has been the subject of debate for years, with resident Christine Nakamatsu saying inconsiderate hikers have been wreaking havoc in the Maunawili community. “Our community loves hiking, we are not against hiking trails, we are against trails that are done improperly and are ruining our Aina”

This caused the city to compel HRT Realty to provide parking and bathroom facilities, or risk losing their permit all together, meaning the golf course could close. A month after the city’s orders, HRT Realty’s lawyers have responded saying these extreme threats are arbitrary and an abuse of power.

In the appeal the company’s attorneys say the order ignores the root of the problem, and unfairly attempts to shift responsibility to HRT, adding the city should have listened to the community’s request to close the trail. It also maintains it has no power to control how the trail is maintained, so if it goes into disrepair, HRT is indirectly held responsible.

Council Member Ikaika Anderson says he’s been waiting for a month to hear from HRT about what they plan to do. “But make no mistake I am of the position that HRT needs to relocate the existing trail head for the trail that they need to provide some sort of facilities restroom and water and parking and see where we go from there.”

The city said it met with HRT Realty but couldn’t say much more because of the ongoing appeal. In February of last year, the city held a public hearing about the trail head, saying testimony was overwhelmingly in support of closing the trail.

Council member Ikaika Anderson did want to make one thing abundantly clear. Under no circumstances does he want to see the trail closed. “They need to keep that trail open it’s on them to provide some sort of maintenance to relocate that trail head and provide parking and restroom facilities I feel or at least part of that.”

HRT has until June to come up with a plan to address the concerns. If it chooses to close the trail in the meantime to make improvements, it must be reopened by October.