Large-scale emergency exercise planned throughout Maui

By Published:
maui county over background

Don’t be alarmed if you see people dressed in full tactical gear or hazmat suits on Maui this week.

Members of the Hawaii National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, paramedics, Kahului Airport security, Maui police and firefighters will be participating in a large-scale emergency operations exercise that begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and runs until 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The exercise will take place throughout Maui island, including, but not limited to, Kahului, Wailea, and along Honoapiilani Highway.

