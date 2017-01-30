Local Music Artist Tim Rose at the Blue Note Waikiki

By Published:
blue-note

Songwriter Tim Rose is once again headlining the world famous Blue Note Jazz Club in Waikiki on Wednesday, February 1st, but this time to honor the musical geniuses that left us in 2016.   This celebration of life concert will remember the lives and musical legacies of Prince, George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Maurice White (Earth, Wind & Fire), Glenn Frey (Eagles), Sharon Jones among others.

There will be two shows: 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.  Pre-sale tickets are $15-$35, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.  Tickets are available online at bluenotehawaii.com or at the door.

