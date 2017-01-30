Monthly siren test scheduled this week

The state’s monthly test of the statewide outdoor warning siren system, coordinated with the test of the live audio broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11:45 a.m.

The siren test is a steady, one-minute tone on all sirens. The warning sirens are used to alert the public to any emergency that may pose a threat to life or property. The sound of the sirens is a cue for residents to turn on a radio or television for information and instruction for an impending emergency. Besides natural hazards, the Emergency Alert System could be used for terrorist incidents or acts of war.

Contact your county civil defense/emergency management agency to report siren operation issues:

Hawaii: (808) 935-0031

Maui: (808) 270-7285

City and County of Honolulu: (808) 723-8960

Kauai: (808) 241-1800

Oahu residents in areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park, Honokai Hale, Makakilo, Kapolei Regional Park, Kapolei Golf Course, and the Coast Guard Station at Kalaeloa may also hear a “whooping” tone following the siren test. This “whooping” tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren warning group that will be activated in the event of a HAZMAT incident.

Contact the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960 for more information on the HAZMAT Incident outdoor siren warning test.

Tests of the outdoor warning sirens and the Emergency Alert System are conducted simultaneously, normally on the first working day of the month, in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcast industry. Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located in the front section of telephone directories in all counties.