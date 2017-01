A new shop at Kukui Grove Center on Kauai is offering everything for free — if you’re a teacher.

Kumu’s Cupboard provides school supplies and other necessities at no cost to public and private school teachers from preschool to 12th grade, as well as to counselors and educational assistants.

The store is run by a non-profit and uses donations from businesses and other organizations to keep its shelves stocked.

