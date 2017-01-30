Police ask public’s help in identifying Kihei robbery suspect

By Published:
maui-condo-suspect-composite

The Maui Police Dept. is asking the public’s help in identifying a male who broke into a condominium unit in Kihei and stole items of value, including credit cards.

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, between 12 a.m. and approximately 6 a.m., the suspect broke into the unit while the occupants were asleep. He cut the screen of the opened jalousie window and unlocked the door, making entry into the occupied unit.

The suspect stole wallets from inside the unit and left the condo complex without being detected.

Based on images captured by security cameras at the complex, he is 5-foot-7 to six feet tall, and thin with broad, bony shoulders. He was wearing a dark gray, long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored BDU (military)-type long pants, and dark-colored low cut shoes with white laces.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, the suspect or any of the stolen property, call MPD at 808-244-6400 and refer to police report #16-053665.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s