Police ask public’s help in identifying Kihei robbery suspect

The Maui Police Dept. is asking the public’s help in identifying a male who broke into a condominium unit in Kihei and stole items of value, including credit cards.

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, between 12 a.m. and approximately 6 a.m., the suspect broke into the unit while the occupants were asleep. He cut the screen of the opened jalousie window and unlocked the door, making entry into the occupied unit.

The suspect stole wallets from inside the unit and left the condo complex without being detected.

Based on images captured by security cameras at the complex, he is 5-foot-7 to six feet tall, and thin with broad, bony shoulders. He was wearing a dark gray, long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored BDU (military)-type long pants, and dark-colored low cut shoes with white laces.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, the suspect or any of the stolen property, call MPD at 808-244-6400 and refer to police report #16-053665.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.