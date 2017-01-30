Public advised no swimming on Kauai’s North Shore, Waimea Bay Beach

Kauai residents and visitors are being advised to stay out of the water on the North Shore as well as south at Waimea Bay Beach.

Ocean Safety officials are advising no swimming at all North Shore beaches, west of the Hanalei Pavilion to Kee Beach, due to high surf and dangerous ocean conditions.

The National Weather Service has posted a High Surf Warning for all north and west-facing shores of Kauai and Niihau until 6 p.m. Monday. The warning may be extended or modified as conditions develop.

Lifeguards are reporting waves of up to 25 feet and rising on the North Shore with very strong rip currents. Spectators are also advised to use extreme caution, as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline.

Beachgoers are urged to heed all posted warnings and advisories.

The state Dept. of Health is also advising the public to stay clear of waters off Waimea Bay Beach in Kauai due to an exceedance of enterococci, or fecal bacteria, near the mouth of the Waimea River.

Contact with water in this area may cause illness.

This advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the recreational water quality standard.