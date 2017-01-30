Queen’s Medical Center opens acute care unit at Kuakini

A new addition to Queen’s Medical Center will allow the hospital to better care for its patients.

A new acute care unit opened Monday on the 7th floor of the Hale Pulama Mau building at the Kuakini Health System campus on N. Kuakini Street.

The 40-bed unit is known as The Queen’s Medical Center at Hale Pulama Mau, and will be used to treat patients who aren’t in need of severe trauma care.

“Any given day at Queen’s Punchbowl campus, and at the West (Oahu) campus, we have 40-45 lower acuity patients that don’t need real high-level medical care,” explained Jason Chang, executive vice president and CEO, Queen’s Health Systems. “This allows us to open up capacity for the traumas, and the real tertiary type of care that we’re meant to take care of at Queen’s.”

The Queen’s Medical Center at Hale Pulama Mau is not a partnership or joint venture, and does not involve any purchases, merger, or acquisition.

The unit is operated by Queen’s physicians, nurses, and staff.

Queen’s is renting space from Kuakini that had previously been vacant for more than a decade. The unit had to be renovated before it could reopen.