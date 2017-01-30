UH offers support to students, faculty affected by controversial executive order

Just days after his executive order to temporarily halt refugees and travelers from certain countries from coming to America, President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

In a statement, he said “Yates betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”

He then named Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve as Acting Attorney General.

Boente has said he will defend the order that sparked massive protests across the country and confusion for those affected by it, including many here at home.

The University of Hawaii is now advising students and staff with immigrant or non-immigrant visas or green cards who are originally from the seven named countries in the order (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen) to defer travel outside the U.S. for now.

The university also says its international students and scholar support offices are already reaching out directly to the impacted students and faculty with additional support and guidance. View the full letter below.

With the confusion comes division. Democratic lawmakers held a rally on Capitol Hill Monday and Hawaii’s own U.S. senators are among those speaking out against the order.

“Donald Trump can deny it all he wants, but we understand him loud and clear. This is a Muslim ban, and it’s deeply wrong,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. “If we don’t speak out against Trump’s Muslim ban now, we will be complicit in what comes next. President Trump must rescind this despicable, immoral executive order immediately.”

“The world is watching. History is watching. And we have to ask ourselves — what do they see? Do they see Lady Liberty? Or do they see something darker? The choice is ours. We can fix this,” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz. “Today, I call on every member of the U.S. Senate to stand against this ban and fight chaos and paranoia as official government policy.”

To our UH System ohana: With the issuance of the recent Executive Order on travel, our first concern is for our impacted students, faculty and staff who are currently abroad or have plans to travel abroad. The situation is fluid as courts weigh in and different guidance is provided to holders of green cards. Out of an abundance of caution, the best advice as of this writing is that

individuals with immigrant or non-immigrant visas or with green cards who are originally from the seven named countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) should defer travel outside the U.S. Our international students and scholar support offices are already reaching out directly to the impacted students and faculty we know of with additional support and guidance. Faculty and scholars from across the UH System with specific questions and concerns about their situation can reach out to our Faculty and Scholar Immigration Services office at http://www.hawaii.edu/fsis. Students who have specific questions should reach out to their campus international student service office, listed at: http://www.hawaii.edu/international/students/international-students. More fundamentally, we stand in support with the broader higher education community in our concern over the impact of this restriction on the free flow of information and ideas that is enriched by our international students and scholars. The University of Hawaii, State of Hawaii and our nation have been immeasurably strengthened through the diversity of the students and faculty we attract. The fundamental values of our nation and our state have long supported the welcoming of others to our shores and embracing them into our communities. Diverse knowledge, ideas, cultures and perspectives enrich us immensely as we work toward a better future for all. We will support our professional associations and colleagues who are working to promote more effective solutions to keeping our nation safe. Aloha, UH President and UH Chancellors