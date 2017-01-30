Visitor spending, arrivals set new records in Hawaii

Visitor spending and arrivals set new records in 2016.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, total spending by visitors increased by 4.2 percent last year with a new high of $15.6 billion.

More than 8.9 million visitors came to our islands, up three percent from 2015.

This is the fifth straight year in which both categories saw record growth.

“That’s attributed to the strong economy in the U.S. mainland and also, we didn’t have any high airfare in terms of fuel surcharges. The oil price was pretty stable this year,” said Daniel Nahoopii, director of research, Hawaii Tourism Authority. “Then on our international side, we had good growth out of korea, because we had a new airline, Jin Air, that had full-service this year as well.”

Officials say the number of jobs the tourism industry is supporting statewide increased to an estimated 190,000, about 15,000 more jobs than the year before.

They also reported more growth on the neighbor islands, due to direct service from several airlines, including Virgin, Alaska, United, and Hawaiian.

Click here for more information.