Actor Kalama Epstein explains differences between Hawaii and the mainland

Actor Kalama Epstein says he’s proud to be from Hawaii.

“Being born and raised on an island is definitely different than most childhoods,” he said. “You grow a different respect for the ocean and the land you’re surrounded by.”

Epstein currently plays Noah on the Freeform show “The Fosters,” which had its winter premiere Tuesday.

He told “Hollywood Today Live” that life on the mainland took some getting used to.

“We call all the elders, like all your elders older than you, aunty and uncle. So coming here and talking to my friends’ parents, and calling my friend’s mom ‘aunty’ definitely freaked them out a bit,” he said with a laugh. “Then hearing my friends call my mom ma’am, or Kendra, by her first name, was like shocking to me.”

Epstein began his acting career at the tender age of 1, playing “Jesse’s Baby” on Baywatch.

Now at 16, he splits his time between Hawaii and Hollywood.

