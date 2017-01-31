Aulii Cravalho joins Hawaii Symphony Orchestra for special ‘Red Carpet’ concert

“Moana” star Aulii Cravalho will make her Hawaii Symphony Orchestra debut in a special movie-themed concert.

“A Night on the Red Carpet” takes place on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

The show will feature a parade of hits under the direction of maestro Richard Kaufman, including “How Far I’ll Go” performed by Cravalho, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Song.

The lineup also includes music from “Gone with the Wind,” “The Witches of Eastwick,” “Forrest Gump,” and more.

Tickets start at $27 and are on sale now.

Click here for more information or call the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Box Office (808) 94-MUSIC (946-8742), Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.