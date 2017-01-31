Cool Kids Hawaii

Living808 has teamed up with Fujitsu to showcase outstanding keiki who are excelling in academics, charity, leadership and more. This month’s “cool kid” winner is Joseph Keola V. Joseph has a big heart and always brings a smile to anyone’s face with his goofy humor. He is in the fifth grade and just turned 10. He LOVES school and goes even when he isn’t feeling well because he does not want to miss his math test. ( By the way, he aced that test.) He is in his schools robotic club and JPO. He was playing flag football but decided he wanted to try basketball. He practices that daily on his own and is playing with a team that is 12 and under.

Advertisement