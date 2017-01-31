Gentle Vets Hawaii Kai: Preventative Care and testing for your aging pet

Gentle Vets Hawaii Kai wellness care and preventive medicine go beyond vaccination and parasite treatment. Their standard includes preventive bloodwork, screening radiographs and ultrasound, routine dental cleaning and radiographs, dietary management and behavior management.

The classic saying of “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” also applies to our pets. Focusing on wellness care optimizes the quality of life of our pets and not just preventing diseases.

Phone number: 808.395.2020

Website: www.gentlevetshawaii.com