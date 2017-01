James Campbell High School is competing with schools across the nation for the chance to win “Fan Favorite” in the Verizon Innovative App Challenge, but they need the public’s vote to win! Winners receive money and assistance from MIT engineers to build their app.

Voting closes on Feb. 14. To vote, text WIKIDEL to 22333. Voters will also be able to get their own personalized “I Voted #VZAppChallenge” emojis to encourage others to vote!