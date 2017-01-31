High surf advisory in effect, will become warning tonight

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for north and east facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

It will then upgrade to a high surf warning through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Surf along north facing shores is 15 to 20 feet, rising to 20 to 25 feet tonight. Surf along east facing shores is building to 6 to 10 feet, rising to 10 to 15 feet tonight.

Expect ocean water to occasionally sweep across portions of beaches due to very strong breaking waves and strong currents. Waves may wash onto coastal roads, especially around high tide early Wednesday morning.

Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors, making navigating the harbor channels dangerous.

The large breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.