Judiciary mourns loss of former state Supreme Court associate justice

A former Hawaii State Supreme Court associate justice has died.

Justice Mario Ramil was sworn in in 1993, and served for nearly a decade.

He was also director of the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, deputy attorney general, and the state insurance commissioner in the early 1980s.

In a statement, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald said Ramil “was an outstanding justice who made a lasting impact on the Supreme Court, and a warm and caring person. He also served the people of Hawaii with distinction in many other leadership roles during his career.”

He is survived by wife, Judy, and sons, Jonathan and Bradley.

Funeral services are pending.