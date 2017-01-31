Kahala main break spurs discussion for better response, communication

The water main break on the H-1 Freeway near Kahala last week caused quite a mess for drivers and the Board of Water Supply is trying to learn from that.

Spokeswoman Kathleen Elliott-Pahinui said the agency met with the Honolulu Police Department and the Dept. of Transportation to discuss finding and fixing breaks more quickly and accurately.

“One of the things we talked about was, depending on where the break is and how big the break is, is setting up what we call an emergency command system, (something) we would do in the event of an earthquake or a hurricane,” she said.

Elliott-Pahinui also told us that they brought in someone to deal with social media to help get the word out faster.

The Kahala water main break took about five days to fix.