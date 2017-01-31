Kona Historical Society welcomes new donkey, and needs your help to name her

The Kona Historical Society needs help naming a new member of its family.

A 6-month-old female donkey arrived Tuesday to Kona Coffee Living History Farm, the society’s 5.5-acre historic farm in Captain Cook.

She is the result of the society’s first-ever crowdfunding campaign, which sought a companion for the farm’s 30-year-old donkey, Charlie.

The baby donkey was donated by Yamagata Farms, a South Kona family farm started in 1898.

She will undergo training to eventually demonstrate some of the jobs donkeys performed on coffee farms in the early 20th century, such as hauling coffee and other farm goods.

But first, she needs a name.

From now until Feb. 5, the public is invited to submit names on Kona Historical Society’s Facebook Page.

A committee will select three to five names, then the public can vote for their favorite by making a $1 donation at the farm or on Kona Historical Society’s website.

Voting opens Feb. 7 and closes Feb. 27. All donations will be used for the support and care of animals at the farm.

She will be named on March 1.

The award-winning Kona Coffee Living History Farm tells the stories of Kona’s coffee pioneers during 1920-45. It is the only living history coffee museum in the U.S.

It is located at 82-6199 Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook, near mile marker 110.

Click here for more information.