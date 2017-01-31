Pearl City High School recruits 16-year-old students to donate blood

Pearl City High School hosted an inaugural drive for the Blood Bank of Hawaii Tuesday as 16-year-olds were welcomed to the ranks of fellow donors across the U.S.

“Lowering the donation age to 16 helps strengthen the community blood supply,” said Kim-Anh Nguyen, BBH president and CEO. “More than 90 percent of the United States allow 16-year-olds to donate blood. Here in Hawaii, the announcement of BBH’s plan to lower the donation age was received with overwhelming support from high school faculty and students.”

“Hopefully, that will get them in the habit to become lifelong blood donors,” said medical director Dr. Randal Covin. “In the state of Hawaii, high school students donate 9 percent of all the blood collected, and we expect that percentage to grow now that we are allowing 16-year-olds to donate.”

Junior Miki Musgrove, who helped coordinate the blood drive, says “it’s really rewarding to see more people come out to donate. The last time we held the blood drive, we only got about 35 people to donate, and this time, we got it up to 140 people because we got 16-year-olds. … Because only about 2 percent of people of Hawaii actually donate blood, it’s really a good reward for us.”

In the 2016-17 academic year, 106 high school blood drives are planned with a goal of collecting 5,511 units of blood.