Rainbow Warriors hit the road for two games in the Big West Conference

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to the Mainland for just the second time this year with a pair of games, beginning with a contest at UC Riverside on Thursday, Feb. 2. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. HT at the UCR Student Rec Center.

UH (9-11, 3-4 Big West) and UC Riverside (6-12, 4-3 Big West) will meet for the second time in eight days. A short-handed Highlanders squad beat the Rainbow Warriors, 70-64, in Honolulu, on January 25.

Still, the Rainbow Warriors completed its five-game homestand with a 3-2 record, capped by a 78-56 win over UCSB on Saturday. UH is currently tied for sixth in the Big West, one game behind the fourth-place Highlanders.

UH will continue to look to senior forward Noah Allen, who is averaging 24.6 ppg and 7.8 rpg, while shooting 61 percent from the floor in the last five games. Allen has two 30-point performances in the last four games, including a career-high 34 points in UH’s win over UCSB. He now leads the Big West in scoring during conference games (17.9 ppg).

Following its game at UC Riverside, UH will take on CSUN on Saturday, Feb. 4. The ‘Bows won the first meeting between the teams, 80-77, earlier this month on Leland’s Green three-pointer with less than a second left.

Game 21 Tipoff Notes

Who: Hawai’i (9-11, 3-4 Big West) at UC Riverside (6-12, 4-3 Big West)

When: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Time: 8:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. HT

Where: UCR Student Rec Center (3,168) – Riverside, Calif.

Television: ESPN3. Trent Rush (PxP) and Richie Schueler (color)

Streaming Video: WatchESPN.com

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM. Bobby Curran (PxP).

Streaming Audio: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: GoHighlanders.com

Twitter: @HawaiiMBB #HawaiiMBB

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his second season at UH (37-17). Dennis Cutts is in his fourth season at UC Riverside (44-69).

Series Information: UCR leads, 4-3

About UC Riverside: The Highlanders are currently one game ahead of UH and tied for fourth in the Big West with a 4-3 mark….UCR had its three-game win streak snapped with a 63-59 home loss to CSUN on Saturday…the loss dropped the Highlanders to 4-3 at home this year….senior forward Secean Johnson averages a team-best 11.3 ppg, while guard Chance Murray adds 11.1 ppg.