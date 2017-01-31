Sex assault charges against former Uber driver dropped

Charges against a former Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a teenager have been dropped.

Luke Wadahara was initially charged on two counts of first-degree sex assault and one count of attempted sex assault for an incident that allegedly occurred on Saturday, April 16.

The Honolulu prosecutor’s office requested a dismissal this week, saying that the DNA evidence did not match Wadahara, and the victim’s guardian did not want her to testify at trial.

“The State of Hawaii cannot proceed without the testimony of the complainant and therefore declines further prosecution,” the request stated.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could possibly be brought back in the future.