Ask HPD: What to do when there’s abandoned car on street

DO I HAVE TO WAIT 24 HOURS BEFORE I FILE A MISSING PERSON REPORT?

Answer: You do not have to wait 24 hours to file a report with police. A missing person report can be filed as long as there is reason to believe that the individual is missing. If there’s a possibility that the person may be in danger or suicidal, it’s important to call police. If the person is a senior or requires medication, please call police as soon as possible. Please be willing to meet with an officer to provide more information about the individual.

CAN I REPORT A MISSING PERSON ONLINE?

Answer: No, a missing person report cannot be made online – and that includes all HPD social media. Please call 911 and an officer will be sent to your location to assist you. To help expedite the process, please be ready to provide information about the person including medical conditions and last known whereabouts. It also helps to provide a photo of the person.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I THINK THERE’S AN ABANDONED VEHICLE ON MY STREET?

Answer: You may call 911 and an officer will be sent to your location. A vehicle left on a public roadway for more than 24 hours, by law, is considered abandoned. Officers can investigate, and if the vehicle poses a safety risk, or it has an expired safety check decal or expired tax decal, the vehicle may be towed. If you do not want to call police, you can report the abandoned vehicle by visiting the Department of Customer Services website (http://www3.honolulu.gov/csdavcomplaints/).