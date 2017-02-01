City to present initial designs for Kapalama Canal improvements

The public will have another chance to weigh in on some big changes the city is proposing for Kapalama Canal.

The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) will hold a community workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to present initial designs for a park and other improvements along the canal.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Farrington High School’s cafeteria, 1564 North King Street. Light refreshments will be provided.

The city held a community meeting last September to find out what residents and other stakeholders wanted for the area and the future rail station at Honolulu Community College. Participants worked in small groups and generated many ideas, which were used to create the initial designs for the linear park.

The DPP will present these concepts at next week’s meeting and gather additional input before moving into the evaluation of environmental impacts. The city has budgeted funds for project design and construction phases.

Among the project’s features are:

New pedestrian bridges across the canal

A bicycle and pedestrian trail

Small park spaces for community gathering

Complete Streets treatments along Kohou and Kokea streets

If you require special assistance, auxiliary aid and/or service to participate in this event (i.e., sign language interpreter, interpreter for language other than English, or wheelchair accessibility), please call 768-8000, or email your request to info@honoluludpp.org at least three business days prior to the event.