Utah made a big statement in the 50th state Wednesday.

The Utes signed a pair of local defensive ends in Kahuku’s Aliki Vimahi and Punahou’s Miki Suguturaga early in the morning, and topped off signing day by inking BYU legacy Mo Unutoa.

Unutoa, a 6’5″ 270 lb. offensive lineman from Kapa’a, was the 2016 Cover2 Olin Kreutz lineman of the year award winner.