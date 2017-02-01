Four sites selected as prospective locations for new OCCC

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety has identified four sites from an original list of 11 that could potentially house a new Oahu Community Correctional Center.

They are: Oahu Community Correctional Center (its current location); Department of Agriculture, Animal Quarantine Facility; Halawa Correctional Facility; and Mililani Technology Park, Lot 17.

Each option will now undergo a thorough evaluation during the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) study process.

“Consistent with our approach to public outreach, we will continue to solicit the public’s input including hosting a community meeting,” said Nolan Espinda, PSD director. The planned meeting is in addition to others that may be held during 2017 culminating in publication of the Draft EIS.

OCCC has been in Kalihi for more than 40 years. It was designed for 628 inmates, but now has 950 beds and sometimes as many as 1,200 inmates, most of them awaiting trial and some as part of a work furlough program.

Officials say OCCC is outdated, overcrowded, and in dire need of replacement.

The four prospective sites were presented in a progress report to the State Legislature.

In that same report, “Planning for the Future of the Oahu Community Correctional Center,” the department also discussed an interim architectural space program, a 10-year inmate population forecast, and project financing options.

Click here for more information and to view the report.