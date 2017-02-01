Happiness U celebrates grand opening at SALT Kaka’ako

Happiness U is a “Lifestyle Studio” that provides in-person inspiration and high-level guidance for modern day life. They offer a variety of classes and programs that focus on positivity, personal growth, and self-development, and are for those who wants to “up” their positive focus, get more out of life, and move through challenges with less stress.  Alice Inoue and Dr. Demartini have details.

 

Happiness U is having their grand opening from 6-7pm on Thursday, Feb. 2.  The public is invited to meet their teachers and learn more about Happiness U.  They’ll be closing with Dr. Demartini’s talk which begins at 7:30.  Go to www.YourHappinessU.com to RSVP.

