House minority leader Fukumoto wants to leave the Republican Party

State Rep. Beth Fukumoto, who also serves as House minority leader, no longer wants to be a Republican.

The lawmaker, who represents District 36 (Mililani, Mililani Mauka, Waipio Acres), was first elected in 2012.

Fukumoto sent a letter to her constituents informing them of her desire to leave the party and asked for their input.

“The Republican Party is getting increasingly hostile to different opinions. If you followed what happened at the state convention (in May 2016), I got booed for about 10 minutes straight for raising concerns about President Trump, then nominee Trump, and the way he treated women and minorities in many of his remarks. I, at the time, had said this is not, this should not reflect our party,” she told KHON2.

“I repeated those sentiments at the women’s march last week, and since then, there have been many calls for my resignation, and my caucus members have raised concerns about whether or not that means I’m a Republican, whether or not that means I’m fit for leadership, whether or not that means I should even be an elected official. My caucus has asked me to stop speaking out about Trump and to make a commitment. They’ve said they’ll keep me as minority leader if I make a commitment not to speak out against Trump for the remainder of his term.

“I don’t think that’s our job as elected officials, even more so, I don’t think that’s our job as citizens,” Fukumoto said.

Fukumoto is the youngest person to ever serve as the House minority leader in Hawaii, and the youngest woman to hold a caucus leader position in the United States.

Prior to our conversation, Fukumoto issued the following statement:

In the last couple years, I’ve watched leaders in the Republican Party become less and less tolerant of diverse opinions and dissenting voices. I am under constant scrutiny for working across the aisle to pass common sense legislation that will benefit my district and the people of Hawaii. Today, I’m facing demands for my resignation from leadership and possible censure because I raised concerns about our President’s treatment of women and minorities. I’ve been asked by both my party and my caucus to commit to not criticizing the President for the remainder of his term and to take a more partisan approach to working in the Legislature. That is not a commitment I can make. As a representative of my community, it is my job to hold leaders accountable and to work with anyone, regardless of party, to make Hawaii a better place for our families. This morning, I sent a letter to my district explaining that I would like to leave the Republican Party and seek membership in the Democratic Party. When I was re-elected in November, I was elected as a Republican, and I want to honor my community’s choice by consulting them before any decision is made. As I articulated in my letter, I encourage my constituents to contact me with input and provide feedback. I was elected by the people of Mililani, and I am here to represent them.

“What I’m hoping my constituents and I can have a dialogue about, what’s been happening is that my party’s getting increasingly insistent that I stop working across party lines, and that I start becoming more partisan in my approach,” Fukumoto explained to KHON2. “They would prefer me to be a representative of the Republican Party in Hawaii, and I’m a representative of Mililani. If those things are mutually exclusive, then I’m going to choose Mililani.”

