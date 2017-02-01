New report outlines illegal activity, punishments for Honolulu police officers

They’re supposed to uphold the law, but a new report is outlining some of the illegal activity Honolulu police officers have been caught doing.

From shoplifting to sexual assault to the non-criminal, it’s all outlined in a disciplinary report submitted by the Honolulu Police Department to the state Legislature.

The report says last year, 57 officers were disciplined. That’s one less than the year before.

The punishments vary, but at least 10 officers ended up being dismissed from the force. Another 15 officers are facing a possible dismissal.

The report lists each of the incidents investigated last year and the outcome, but what it doesn’t provide are the names of the officers involved.

We looked through the documents and found officers were investigated for everything from being absent without leave to unreported car crashes, physical and sexual assault, and even kidnapping.

Among the most egregious cases, all of which resulted in the officer being discharged, an officer inappropriately touched a female driver during a traffic stop.

We also saw several cases involving sexual assault, including one that also involved a kidnapping.

In another case, the report says an officer physically assaulted his wife during an argument while in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Another officer was discharged after refusing to cooperate in an investigation looking into allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor. While the officer’s name is not included, we do know last year former officer Jesse Laconsay was arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime.

There’s a law that exempts county police departments from releasing names, even if the officer was fired for misconduct. Lawmakers have tried to change this, but got nowhere.

We wanted to know, in cases where an officer is accused and even convicted of a violent crime, would HPD consider including their names? Acting Chief Cary Okimoto declined to comment.

The Honolulu Police Commission, which is briefed when complaints are filed against officers and also notified when an officer is involved in a lawsuit, also declined to comment.

View the report in its entirety here.