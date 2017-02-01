Rolovich, Rainbow Warriors ink class of 2017

UPDATED: 11:22 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1

HawaiiAthletics.com will feature comprehensive coverage of National Signing Day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day prospects may sign their National Letter of Intent with the University of Hawai’i. Below is a list of the 2017 football signees and the time their paperwork was processed by UH.

Head coach Nick Rolovich will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m., to discuss this year’s signing class. Watch the live stream here.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

11:14 a.m.: Another big-time defensive lineman Doug Russell (Seattle, Wash.) inks with UH.

11:02 a.m.: Top 10 California defensive lineman Anthony Mermea (Murrieta, Calif.) submits his paperwork.

9:17 a.m.: Sunnyvale, Calif., offensive lineman Josaiah Maama makes it official.

8:50 a.m.: Another prospect from American Samoa, speedy linebacker Penei Pavihi signs and submits his letter.

8:42 a.m.: American Samoa’s No. 2 prospect Blessman Ta’ala is now a Warrior.

8:10 a.m.: Letter is processed for 6-foot-6 tight end Kade Greeley of Murrieta, Calif., brother of Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Kalei Greeley.

7:29 a.m.: Defensive back Akil Francisco of Alameda, Calif., submits his letter.

7:12 a.m.: Paperwork is in for versatile offensive lineman Emil Graves of Fullerton College.

7:10 a.m.: 3-star LB from Oakland, Calif., Paul Scott and 2,000-yard rusher Miles Reed of Corona, Calif., submit their paperwork.

6:35 a.m.: Elk Grove, Calif., DB Damario Mclean makes it official.

6:13 a.m.: Two more submit their letters; 3-star defensive back Donovan Dalton of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Oregon’s top receiver prospect Isaia Mullen.

6:01 a.m.: Paperwork is processed for Nampa, Idaho offensive lineman Brandon Kipper.

5:33 a.m.: Folsom, Calif., speedster Drake Stallworth is now officially a Rainbow Warrior.

5:13 a.m.: Phoenix, Ariz., offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool submits his letter.

4:18 a.m.: The madness of Signing Day begins with the first letter received from Arkansas running back Hekili Keliiliki.

Monday, Jan. 9

First day of the spring semester marks the first day of school for defensive backs Jay Dominique(Montreal, Canada / Old Montreal Cegep) and Eugene Ford (Los Angeles, Calif. / University HS) and defensive lineman Kalepo Naotala (Newport News, Va. / Menchville HS). Ford was part of last year’s signing class and delayed enrollment until the spring.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Three junior college transfers sign during the mid-year signing period – defensive back Manu Rasmussen (Tigard, Ore. / Riverside City College) and defensive end Jamie Tago (Pago Pago, American Samoa / Garden City College), a former Warrior who returns to Manoa after helping Garden City capture the 2016 junior college national championship. Wide receiver Marcus Armstrong-Brown (Napa, Calif. / Diablo Valley College) was part of last year’s signing class.

2017 Signing Class –