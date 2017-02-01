Rolovich, Rainbow Warriors ink class of 2017

UPDATED: 11:22 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1
HawaiiAthletics.com will feature comprehensive coverage of National Signing Day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day prospects may sign their National Letter of Intent with the University of Hawai’i. Below is a list of the 2017 football signees and the time their paperwork was processed by UH.
Head coach Nick Rolovich will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m., to discuss this year’s signing class. Watch the live stream here.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
11:14 a.m.: Another big-time defensive lineman Doug Russell (Seattle, Wash.) inks with UH.
11:02 a.m.: Top 10 California defensive lineman Anthony Mermea (Murrieta, Calif.) submits his paperwork.
9:17 a.m.: Sunnyvale, Calif., offensive lineman Josaiah Maama makes it official.
8:50 a.m.: Another prospect from American Samoa, speedy linebacker Penei Pavihi signs and submits his letter.
8:42 a.m.: American Samoa’s No. 2 prospect Blessman Ta’ala is now a Warrior.
8:10 a.m.: Letter is processed for 6-foot-6 tight end Kade Greeley of Murrieta, Calif., brother of Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Kalei Greeley.
7:29 a.m.: Defensive back Akil Francisco of Alameda, Calif., submits his letter.
7:12 a.m.: Paperwork is in for versatile offensive lineman Emil Graves of Fullerton College.
7:10 a.m.: 3-star LB from Oakland, Calif., Paul Scott and 2,000-yard rusher Miles Reed of Corona, Calif., submit their paperwork.
6:35 a.m.: Elk Grove, Calif., DB Damario Mclean makes it official.
6:13 a.m.: Two more submit their letters; 3-star defensive back Donovan Dalton of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Oregon’s top receiver prospect Isaia Mullen.
6:01 a.m.: Paperwork is processed for Nampa, Idaho offensive lineman Brandon Kipper.
5:33 a.m.: Folsom, Calif., speedster Drake Stallworth is now officially a Rainbow Warrior.
5:13 a.m.: Phoenix, Ariz., offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool submits his letter.
4:18 a.m.: The madness of Signing Day begins with the first letter received from Arkansas running back Hekili Keliiliki.
Monday, Jan. 9
First day of the spring semester marks the first day of school for defensive backs Jay Dominique(Montreal, Canada / Old Montreal Cegep) and Eugene Ford (Los Angeles, Calif. / University HS) and defensive lineman Kalepo Naotala (Newport News, Va. / Menchville HS). Ford was part of last year’s signing class and delayed enrollment until the spring.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Three junior college transfers sign during the mid-year signing period – defensive back Manu Rasmussen (Tigard, Ore. / Riverside City College) and defensive end Jamie Tago (Pago Pago, American Samoa / Garden City College), a former Warrior who returns to Manoa after helping Garden City capture the 2016 junior college national championship. Wide receiver Marcus Armstrong-Brown (Napa, Calif. / Diablo Valley College) was part of last year’s signing class.
2017 Signing Class –
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Cl.
|Hometown / Previous School
|Video
|Time Processed
|Doug Russell
|DL
|6-5
|270
|Fr.
|Seattle, Wash. / O’Dea HS
|Highlights
|11:14 a.m.
|Anthony Mermea
|DL
|6-4
|300
|Fr.
|Murrieta, Calif. / Vista Murrieta HS
|Highlights
|11:02 a.m.
|Josaiah Maama
|OL
|6-5
|270
|Fr.
|Sunnyvale, Calif. / Kings Academy
|Highlights
|9:17 a.m.
|Penei Pavihi
|LB
|6-3
|225
|Fr.
|Pago Pago, American Samoa / Tafuna HS
|Highlights
|8:49 a.m.
|Blessman Ta’ala
|DL
|6-2
|285
|Fr.
|Faga’itua, American Samoa / Faga’itua HS
|Highlights
|8:41 a.m.
|Kade Greeley
|TE
|6-6
|220
|Fr.
|Murrieta, Calif. / Vista Murrieta HS
|Highlights
|8:10 a.m.
|Akil Francisco
|DB
|6-0
|160
|Fr.
|Alameda, Calif. / Encinal HS
|Highlights
|7:29 a.m.
|Emil Graves
|OL
|6-3
|275
|Jr.
|Lynwood, Calif. / Fullerton College
|Highlights
|7:12 a.m.
|Paul Scott
|LB
|6-1
|205
|Fr.
|Oakland, Calif. / McClymonds Senior HS
|Highlights
|7:10 a.m.
|Miles Reed
|RB
|5-8
|190
|Fr.
|Corona, Calif. / Centennial HS
|Highlights
|7:10 a.m.
|Damario Mclean
|DB
|6-1
|185
|Fr.
|Elk Grove, Calif. / Elk Grove HS
|Highlights
|6:35 a.m.
|Donovan Dalton
|DB
|6-4
|200
|Fr.
|Scottsdale, Ariz. / Saguaro HS
|Highlights
|6:13 a.m.
|Isaia Mullen
|WR
|6-4
|190
|Fr.
|Portland, Ore. / Madison HS
|Highlights
|6:13 a.m.
|Brandon Kipper
|OL
|6-6
|270
|Fr.
|Nampa, Idaho / Columbia HS
|Highlights
|6:01 a.m.
|Drake Stallworth
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Fr.
|Folsom, Calif. / Folsom HS
|Highlights
|5:33 a.m.
|Micah Vanterpool
|OL
|6-6
|285
|Fr.
|Phoenix, Ariz. / Phoenix Central HS
|Highlights
|5:13 a.m.
|Hekili Keliiliki
|RB
|6-2
|225
|Fr.
|Bentonville, Ark. / Bentonville HS
|Highlights
|4:18 a.m.
|Jay Dominique
|DB
|6-2
|195
|Fr.
|Montreal, Canada / Old Montreal Cegep
|Highlights
|Jan. 9
|Eugene Ford
|DB
|6-2
|190
|Fr.
|Los Angeles, Calif. / University HS
|Highlights
|Jan. 9
|Kalepo Naotala
|DL
|6-3
|280
|Fr.
|Newport News, Va. / Menchville HS
|Highlights
|Jan. 9
|Marcus Armstrong-Brown
|WR
|6-3
|195
|Jr.
|Napa, Calif. / Diablo Valley College
|Highlights
|Dec. 14
|Manu Rasmussen
|DB
|6-0
|185
|Jr.
|Tigard, Ore. / Riverside City College
|Highlights
|Dec. 14
|Jamie Tago
|DE
|6-3
|260
|Jr.
|Pago Pago, American Samoa / Garden City College
|Highlights
|Dec. 14