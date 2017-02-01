Rolovich, Rainbow Warriors ink class of 2017

UPDATED: 11:22 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1

HawaiiAthletics.com will feature comprehensive coverage of National Signing Day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day prospects may sign their National Letter of Intent with the University of Hawai’i. Below is a list of the 2017 football signees and the time their paperwork was processed by UH.

Head coach Nick Rolovich will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m., to discuss this year’s signing class. Watch the live stream here.

Wednesday, Feb. 1
11:14 a.m.: Another big-time defensive lineman Doug Russell (Seattle, Wash.) inks with UH.
11:02 a.m.: Top 10 California defensive lineman Anthony Mermea (Murrieta, Calif.) submits his paperwork.
9:17 a.m.: Sunnyvale, Calif., offensive lineman Josaiah Maama makes it official.
8:50 a.m.: Another prospect from American Samoa, speedy linebacker Penei Pavihi signs and submits his letter.
8:42 a.m.: American Samoa’s No. 2 prospect Blessman Ta’ala is now a Warrior.
8:10 a.m.: Letter is processed for 6-foot-6 tight end Kade Greeley of Murrieta, Calif., brother of Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Kalei Greeley.
7:29 a.m.: Defensive back Akil Francisco of Alameda, Calif., submits his letter.
7:12 a.m.: Paperwork is in for versatile offensive lineman Emil Graves of Fullerton College.
7:10 a.m.: 3-star LB from Oakland, Calif., Paul Scott and 2,000-yard rusher Miles Reed of Corona, Calif., submit their paperwork.
6:35 a.m.: Elk Grove, Calif., DB Damario Mclean makes it official.
6:13 a.m.: Two more submit their letters; 3-star defensive back Donovan Dalton of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Oregon’s top receiver prospect Isaia Mullen.
6:01 a.m.: Paperwork is processed for Nampa, Idaho offensive lineman Brandon Kipper.
5:33 a.m.: Folsom, Calif., speedster Drake Stallworth is now officially a Rainbow Warrior.
5:13 a.m.: Phoenix, Ariz., offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool submits his letter.
4:18 a.m.: The madness of Signing Day begins with the first letter received from Arkansas running back Hekili Keliiliki.

Monday, Jan. 9
First day of the spring semester marks the first day of school for defensive backs Jay Dominique(Montreal, Canada / Old Montreal Cegep) and Eugene Ford (Los Angeles, Calif. / University HS) and defensive lineman Kalepo Naotala (Newport News, Va. / Menchville HS). Ford was part of last year’s signing class and delayed enrollment until the spring.

Wednesday, Dec. 14
Three junior college transfers sign during the mid-year signing period – defensive back Manu Rasmussen (Tigard, Ore. / Riverside City College) and defensive end Jamie Tago (Pago Pago, American Samoa / Garden City College), a former Warrior who returns to Manoa after helping Garden City capture the 2016 junior college national championship. Wide receiver Marcus Armstrong-Brown (Napa, Calif. / Diablo Valley College) was part of last year’s signing class.

2017 Signing Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown / Previous School Video Time Processed
Doug Russell DL 6-5 270 Fr. Seattle, Wash. / O’Dea HS Highlights 11:14 a.m.
Anthony Mermea DL 6-4 300 Fr. Murrieta, Calif. / Vista Murrieta HS Highlights 11:02 a.m.
Josaiah Maama OL 6-5 270 Fr. Sunnyvale, Calif. / Kings Academy Highlights 9:17 a.m.
Penei Pavihi LB 6-3 225 Fr. Pago Pago, American Samoa / Tafuna HS Highlights 8:49 a.m.
Blessman Ta’ala DL 6-2 285 Fr. Faga’itua, American Samoa / Faga’itua HS Highlights 8:41 a.m.
Kade Greeley TE 6-6 220 Fr. Murrieta, Calif. / Vista Murrieta HS Highlights 8:10 a.m.
Akil Francisco DB 6-0 160 Fr. Alameda, Calif. / Encinal HS Highlights 7:29 a.m.
Emil Graves OL 6-3 275 Jr. Lynwood, Calif. / Fullerton College Highlights 7:12 a.m.
Paul Scott LB 6-1 205 Fr. Oakland, Calif. / McClymonds Senior HS Highlights 7:10 a.m.
Miles Reed RB 5-8 190 Fr. Corona, Calif. / Centennial HS Highlights 7:10 a.m.
Damario Mclean DB 6-1 185 Fr. Elk Grove, Calif. / Elk Grove HS Highlights 6:35 a.m.
Donovan Dalton DB 6-4 200 Fr. Scottsdale, Ariz. / Saguaro HS Highlights 6:13 a.m.
Isaia Mullen WR 6-4 190 Fr. Portland, Ore. / Madison HS Highlights 6:13 a.m.
Brandon Kipper OL 6-6 270 Fr. Nampa, Idaho / Columbia HS Highlights 6:01 a.m.
Drake Stallworth WR 6-2 185 Fr. Folsom, Calif. / Folsom HS Highlights 5:33 a.m.
Micah Vanterpool OL 6-6 285 Fr. Phoenix, Ariz. / Phoenix Central HS Highlights 5:13 a.m.
Hekili Keliiliki RB 6-2 225 Fr. Bentonville, Ark. / Bentonville HS Highlights 4:18 a.m.
Jay Dominique DB 6-2 195 Fr. Montreal, Canada / Old Montreal Cegep Highlights Jan. 9
Eugene Ford DB 6-2 190 Fr. Los Angeles, Calif. / University HS Highlights Jan. 9
Kalepo Naotala DL 6-3 280 Fr. Newport News, Va. / Menchville HS Highlights Jan. 9
Marcus Armstrong-Brown WR 6-3 195 Jr. Napa, Calif. / Diablo Valley College Highlights Dec. 14
Manu Rasmussen DB 6-0 185 Jr. Tigard, Ore. / Riverside City College Highlights Dec. 14
Jamie Tago DE 6-3 260 Jr. Pago Pago, American Samoa / Garden City College Highlights Dec. 14

