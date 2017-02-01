Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen at Rich Miano’s home



In this special edition of Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen, Sam and John drop in on the Cover 2 crew at Rich Miano’s house. Who will win the carrot peeling duel between coach Miano and Rob DeMello?

Ingredients:

Ribeye Steak

Salt

Soy sauce

Sesame oil

Wasabi

Olive oil

Red onion

Onion

2 Idaho Potatoes

2 Large carrots

3 eggs

1 can of SPAM

Hot dogs

Portuguese sausage

Spinach

Cherry tomatoes

Loco Moco pre package

Leftover rotisserie chicken

Leftover cooked rice

Green onion

Chicken Spinach Salad

Put desired amount of spinach in a large bowl. Add sliced carrots & sliced cherry tomatoes. With your hands, pull leftover chicken into shreds. Add the chicken shreds to the salad. Dress with dressing of choice.

Grilled Steaks

Season steaks with salt & olive oil. Place on grill. 5-6 mins each side. Let rest & serve!

Lanai Stir Fry

Drizzle olive oil on a large pan Peel 2 Idaho potatoes. Cut the potato in slices and then cut it in cubes. Peel the carrot and cut it in quarters, and cut the quarters into smaller pieces. Chop 2 large celery sticks at an angle. Slice 1 can of SPAM into strips. Start frying the chopped pieces of carrot, celery & potatoes together. Add the strips of SPAM and continue to stir.

Hot dog

Score the hot dog and place them with soy sauce in a pan. Once they are tender, remove from heat & set aside.

Rice

Chop up Portuguese sausage in small pieces. Chop up onions and red onions. Sautee Portuguese sausage and both onions in an oiled pan. Put cooked rice in a large zip-lock and pour soy sauce and sesame oil in bag. Mix well. Pour desired amount of wasabi into bag of rice. Once the contents are mixed evenly, sauté the rice with the onions & Portuguese sausage. Make space in the center of the pan between the rice, add a tiny bit of oil. Crack 3 eggs in the center. Scramble. Let rest. Slowly mix the eggs into the rice. old the rice to mix flavors together Remove from heat and set aside. Garnish with chopped green onions.

Wiki Wiki Loco Moco

Pour packaged Loco Moco contents into a pan. Follow directions. When patties are heated thoroughly, place them on top of rice. Garnish with chopped green onions.