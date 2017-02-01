Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen at Rich Miano’s home

In this special edition of Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen, Sam and John drop in on the Cover 2 crew at Rich Miano’s house. Who will win the carrot peeling duel between coach Miano and Rob DeMello?
Ingredients:
- Ribeye Steak
- Salt
- Soy sauce
- Sesame oil
- Wasabi
- Olive oil
- Red onion
- Onion
- 2 Idaho Potatoes
- 2 Large carrots
- 3 eggs
- 1 can of SPAM
- Hot dogs
- Portuguese sausage
- Spinach
- Cherry tomatoes
- Loco Moco pre package
- Leftover rotisserie chicken
- Leftover cooked rice
- Green onion
Chicken Spinach Salad
- Put desired amount of spinach in a large bowl.
- Add sliced carrots & sliced cherry tomatoes.
- With your hands, pull leftover chicken into shreds.
- Add the chicken shreds to the salad.
- Dress with dressing of choice.
Grilled Steaks
- Season steaks with salt & olive oil.
- Place on grill. 5-6 mins each side.
- Let rest & serve!
Lanai Stir Fry
- Drizzle olive oil on a large pan
- Peel 2 Idaho potatoes. Cut the potato in slices and then cut it in cubes.
- Peel the carrot and cut it in quarters, and cut the quarters into smaller pieces.
- Chop 2 large celery sticks at an angle.
- Slice 1 can of SPAM into strips.
- Start frying the chopped pieces of carrot, celery & potatoes together.
- Add the strips of SPAM and continue to stir.
Hot dog
- Score the hot dog and place them with soy sauce in a pan.
- Once they are tender, remove from heat & set aside.
Rice
- Chop up Portuguese sausage in small pieces.
- Chop up onions and red onions.
- Sautee Portuguese sausage and both onions in an oiled pan.
- Put cooked rice in a large zip-lock and pour soy sauce and sesame oil in bag. Mix well.
- Pour desired amount of wasabi into bag of rice.
- Once the contents are mixed evenly, sauté the rice with the onions & Portuguese sausage.
- Make space in the center of the pan between the rice, add a tiny bit of oil.
- Crack 3 eggs in the center. Scramble. Let rest.
- Slowly mix the eggs into the rice.
- old the rice to mix flavors together
- Remove from heat and set aside.
- Garnish with chopped green onions.
Wiki Wiki Loco Moco
- Pour packaged Loco Moco contents into a pan.
- Follow directions.
- When patties are heated thoroughly, place them on top of rice.
- Garnish with chopped green onions.