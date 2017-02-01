Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen at Rich Miano’s home

In this special edition of Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen, Sam and John drop in on the Cover 2 crew at Rich Miano’s house. Who will win the carrot peeling duel between coach Miano and Rob DeMello?

Ingredients:

  • Ribeye Steak
  • Salt
  • Soy sauce
  • Sesame oil
  • Wasabi
  • Olive oil
  • Red onion
  • Onion
  • 2 Idaho Potatoes
  • 2 Large carrots
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 can of SPAM
  • Hot dogs
  • Portuguese sausage
  • Spinach
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Loco Moco pre package
  • Leftover rotisserie chicken
  • Leftover cooked rice
  • Green onion

Chicken Spinach Salad

  1. Put desired amount of spinach in a large bowl.
  2. Add sliced carrots & sliced cherry tomatoes.
  3. With your hands, pull leftover chicken into shreds.
  4. Add the chicken shreds to the salad.
  5. Dress with dressing of choice.

Grilled Steaks

  1. Season steaks with salt & olive oil.
  2. Place on grill. 5-6 mins each side.
  3. Let rest & serve!

Lanai Stir Fry

  1. Drizzle olive oil on a large pan
  2. Peel 2 Idaho potatoes. Cut the potato in slices and then cut it in cubes.
  3. Peel the carrot and cut it in quarters, and cut the quarters into smaller pieces.
  4. Chop 2 large celery sticks at an angle.
  5. Slice 1 can of SPAM into strips.
  6. Start frying the chopped pieces of carrot, celery & potatoes together.
  7. Add the strips of SPAM and continue to stir.

Hot dog

  1. Score the hot dog and place them with soy sauce in a pan.
  2. Once they are tender, remove from heat & set aside.

Rice

  1. Chop up Portuguese sausage in small pieces.
  2. Chop up onions and red onions.
  3. Sautee Portuguese sausage and both onions in an oiled pan.
  4. Put cooked rice in a large zip-lock and pour soy sauce and sesame oil in bag. Mix well.
  5. Pour desired amount of wasabi into bag of rice.
  6. Once the contents are mixed evenly, sauté the rice with the onions & Portuguese sausage.
  7. Make space in the center of the pan between the rice, add a tiny bit of oil.
  8. Crack 3 eggs in the center. Scramble. Let rest.
  9. Slowly mix the eggs into the rice.
  10. old the rice to mix flavors together
  11. Remove from heat and set aside.
  12. Garnish with chopped green onions.

Wiki Wiki Loco Moco

  1. Pour packaged Loco Moco contents into a pan.
  2. Follow directions.
  3. When patties are heated thoroughly, place them on top of rice.
  4. Garnish with chopped green onions.

