Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with Darwin Rogers of Aloha Shoyu

By Published:
589c780118c44e09828a2a9c4025043e


Sam and special guest co-host Trini Kaopuiki head to Las Vegas to visit Darwin Rogers of Aloha Shoyu.

Ingredients:

  • Aloha Shoyu
  • Aloha BBQ sauce
  • Aloha Teriyaki Sauce
  • Asparagus
  • Garlic
  • Green onions
  • Onion
  • Ginger
  • Potatoes
  • Leftover mushroom Pork chops
  • Leftover sausages
  • Lap Cheong
  • Chicken Wings
  • Marinated Short Ribs
  • Portuguese sausage
  • Leftover cooked rice
  • Pre-made salad
  • Olive oil

Shoyu Chicken

  1. Remove the skin from the ginger & slice into desired size.
  2. Mince fresh garlic.
  3. Chop asparagus.
  4. Chop green onions & onion.
  5. Place Chicken wings in a large pan & add ginger, garlic & both onions.
  6. Pour generous amount of Shoyu, BBQ sauce & teriyaki sauce over the chicken wings.
  7. Cook the chicken over medium heat & let simmer.
  8. Add chopped asparagus & let simmer for several minutes.
  9. Once thoroughly cooked, add the asparagus to the chicken.
  10. Serve & enjoy!

Fried Rice

  1. Chop Lap Cheong, green onions & onion
  2. Remove the casing of the Portuguese sausage & chop into small pieces.
  3. Place leftover cooked rice in large bowl.
  4. Pour desired amount of shoyu to rice in order to loosen leftover rice.
  5. Sautee Lap Cheong, Portuguese sausage & onion WITHOUT OIL.
  6. Add the shoyu rice to the sautéed ingredients.
  7. In the center of the rice, add a tsp of oil.
  8. Crack the eggs in the center of the rice, pour shoyu in to eggs.
  9. Scramble eggs in the center & mix the eggs with the rice evenly.
  10. Add chopped green onions.
  11. Stir frequently until rice is steaming.
  12. Serve & enjoy!

Marinated Short ribs

  1. Grill them to desired temperature.
  2. Drizzle Mango Pineapple Glaze over the short ribs.
  3. Serve & enjoy!

Mushroom Pork Chops

  1. Warm them up on microwave.
  2. Place them on a dish.
  3. Decorate with salad.
  4. Serve & enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s