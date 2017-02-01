Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with Darwin Rogers of Aloha Shoyu

Sam and special guest co-host Trini Kaopuiki head to Las Vegas to visit Darwin Rogers of Aloha Shoyu.
Ingredients:
- Aloha Shoyu
- Aloha BBQ sauce
- Aloha Teriyaki Sauce
- Asparagus
- Garlic
- Green onions
- Onion
- Ginger
- Potatoes
- Leftover mushroom Pork chops
- Leftover sausages
- Lap Cheong
- Chicken Wings
- Marinated Short Ribs
- Portuguese sausage
- Leftover cooked rice
- Pre-made salad
- Olive oil
Shoyu Chicken
- Remove the skin from the ginger & slice into desired size.
- Mince fresh garlic.
- Chop asparagus.
- Chop green onions & onion.
- Place Chicken wings in a large pan & add ginger, garlic & both onions.
- Pour generous amount of Shoyu, BBQ sauce & teriyaki sauce over the chicken wings.
- Cook the chicken over medium heat & let simmer.
- Add chopped asparagus & let simmer for several minutes.
- Once thoroughly cooked, add the asparagus to the chicken.
- Serve & enjoy!
Fried Rice
- Chop Lap Cheong, green onions & onion
- Remove the casing of the Portuguese sausage & chop into small pieces.
- Place leftover cooked rice in large bowl.
- Pour desired amount of shoyu to rice in order to loosen leftover rice.
- Sautee Lap Cheong, Portuguese sausage & onion WITHOUT OIL.
- Add the shoyu rice to the sautéed ingredients.
- In the center of the rice, add a tsp of oil.
- Crack the eggs in the center of the rice, pour shoyu in to eggs.
- Scramble eggs in the center & mix the eggs with the rice evenly.
- Add chopped green onions.
- Stir frequently until rice is steaming.
- Serve & enjoy!
Marinated Short ribs
- Grill them to desired temperature.
- Drizzle Mango Pineapple Glaze over the short ribs.
- Serve & enjoy!
Mushroom Pork Chops
- Warm them up on microwave.
- Place them on a dish.
- Decorate with salad.
- Serve & enjoy!