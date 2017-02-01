Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Bennett ohana

By Published:
10a437f082e44257953eaee5bfa61f4c_4


Sam and John visit the home of Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks. Sam shows Michael and his wife Pele how to create healthy vegetarian meals.

Ingredients:

  • Greek yogurt
  • Whole pineapple
  • Kale: Curly & Italian
  • Honey
  • Carrots
  • Bananas
  • Blood orange
  • Blueberries
  • Avocados
  • Radish
  • Ice
  • Chia seed
  • Hemp seed
  • Fig jam
  • Apples
  • Romaine lettuce
  • Dijon mustard
  • Balsamic vinegar
  • White pepper
  • Olive oil
  • Cherry tomatoes

Kale Smoothie

  1. Remove the pulp from the pineapple accordingly.
  2. Chop the pineapples into chunks.
  3. Chop the kale and carrots.
  4. Slice bananas & oranges and remove pulp.
    Put chopped & sliced ingredients into blender.
  5. Add yogurt and honey in blender to taste.
  6. Top it off with fresh blueberries, chia seeds & hemp seed.
  7. Add ice & blend thoroughly.
  8. Serve and enjoy.

Fruit Salad

  1. Chop bananas, apples & watermelon and place them in a large bowl.
  2. Slice radishes & add them to the fruit salad
  3. Add fresh blueberries for color.
  4. Fruit dip contains Greek yogurt & 1 Tbsp. fig jam.
  5. Drizzle the fruit dip over the fruit salad.

Grilled Romaine Lettuce

  1. Cut the romaine lettuce in half.
  2. Season the romaine lettuce with white pepper.
  3. Spread a layer of Dijon mustard onto a plate.
  4. Place the seasoned lettuce to the mustard and slide it along the mustard, so that the mustard is distributed on the lettuce evenly.
  5. In a separate bowl, add Balsamic vinegar, olive oil, hummus & Dijon pepper & stir.
  6. Grill the romaine lettuce until charred.
  7. Place the charred lettuce in a large plate.
  8. Slice radishes & cherry tomatoes & add them to the grilled lettuce.
  9. Slice avocados & add them to the salad.
  10. Serve & enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s