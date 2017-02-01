Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Chang ohana

Sam and special guest co-host Kathy Muneno head to Kahala, where they teach the Chang family how to cut steaks.
Ingredients:
- Salt
- Pepper
- Spinach tortillas
- Spinach and Herb (Spring mix)
- Pepperoni
- Parmesan
- Shredded cheese
- Swiss cheese
- Pastrami
- Leftover guacamole
- Leftover turkey chili
- Leftover Ossobuco a.k.a. Braised Veal Shank
- Leftover Ossobuco stock
- Ribeye roast
- Dressing: mayonnaise, Sriracha, oyster sauce & BBQ sauce
Ossobuco
- De-bone the Ossobuco carefully.
- Reheat the Ossobuco in a pot over medium heat, also, add some leftover stock for more flavor.
- Stir occasionally.
- Remove from heat, once steaming and place in a large bowl.
Pizza Tortillas
- Preheat at 350 degrees.
- Place desired amount of tortillas on an oven-safe tray.
- Spread remainder of Ossobuco stock to the tortillas evenly.
- Tear the pastrami with your hands and place them over the tortillas.
- Sprinkle the cheese over the stock and the pastrami.
- Add pepperoni, Swiss cheese slices and more pastrami.
- Sprinkle parmesan cheese & top it off with guacamole.
- Place the trays of supreme tortilla pizzas in the oven for 10-13 minutes.
- Check the pizza often.
- Place a plain tortilla over the tortilla pizzas. (optional)
- Remove the tortillas when cheese has melted and tortillas are crisp.
- Top of the tortilla pizzas with Spring mix.
- Whip up mayonnaise, Sriracha, oyster sauce and BBQ sauce for dressing.
- Drizzle the dressing over the spring mix.
Ribeye Roast
- Place the roast close to the kitchen sink.
- Cut the end of the bag in order to drain the blood.
- Once the blood is complete drained, remove the roast from the bag and place it on a cutting board.
- Trim excess fat from the roast—do not remove all the fat.
- Cut the steaks at 1-1 ½ inch thick.
- Tenderize the vein on the steaks with the sharp end of the knife on both sides of the steak. (You will only have to do this for the first couple of steaks, because the middle of the roast is vein-less.)
- To save the leftover, freshly cut steaks, individually wrap them in saran wrap or zip-lock bags.
- Bronze the unseasoned steak on the pan with NO OIL on high heat.
- Remove the steaks while they are at rare, by the time they are ready to be served, they will be at medium—Sam Choy’s recommendation. Cook the steak at room temp & remember to let the steaks rest after they have been cooked.
- Season them with salt & pepper & Enjoy!