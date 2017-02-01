Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Higa sisters

Sam and John head to Salt Lake to visit the Higa sisters, where they find leftover Goteborg sausage from Kauai and candies from Japan.

Ingredients:

  • Onion
  • Arare
    Spinach
  • Flour
  • Soy sauce
  • Olive oil
  • White vinegar
  • Italian salad dressing
  • White sugar
  • Romaine lettuce
  • Sliced Bread
  • Cod filet
  • Top Ramen noodles
  • Eggs
  • Shredded cheese
  • Pepper jack cheese slices
  • Kauai Goteborg
  • Nori slices
  • Cod filet
  • Turkey bacon
  • Butter
  • Raw chicken breast
  • Leftover Cookie dough
  • Dipping sauce: Mayonnaise, ketchup, Sriracha, ranch, oyster sauce, jelly

Salad

  1. Chop the Romaine lettuce and place in large bowl.
  2. Take the dry top ramen noodles and crush them into smaller pieces.
  3. Top the romaine lettuce with the crushed dry noodles.
  4. Pour ½ cup of white vinegar in a small bowl.
  5. Use the packet of Ramen seasoning & pour contents into the vinegar.
  6. Add a generous amount of white sugar (2 Tbsps.) into the vinegar and ramen seasoning mix.
  7. Then, pour olive oil & Italian salad dressing to the vinegar mix.
  8. Season with black pepper to taste.
  9. Slice the onion in fine pieces and add them to the vinegar mix.
  10. Slice Goteborg & heat on a pan over medium heat.
  11. Mix in the dressing evenly into the salad.
  12. Garnish with the heated Goteborg & arare!

Arare Chicken

  1. Place desired amount of arare into a Ziploc bad and use a cup to crush the arare.
  2. Cut the raw chicken breast in strips & place them in a bowl.
  3. Pour olive oil, soy sauce, & black pepper.
  4. Stir in flour to the mix, just enough to cover the chicken strips.
  5. Set aside for a minute.
  6. Then, add 1 egg to the floured chicken. Mix thoroughly.
  7. In a separate plate, spread a layer of crushed arare, just enough to cover the plate.
  8. In a separate bowl, pour the remaining arare inside.
  9. Dip the chicken strip into the bowl of arare, covering entire strip, and place the covered chicken strip onto the plate of arare.
  10. Fry the chicken with 1 inch of oil.
  11. Dipping sauce: 3 Tbsps. Mayonnaise, 1 Tbsp. ranch, 1 Tbsp. ketchup,1 tsp. Sriracha, 1 tsp. oyster sauce & 1 tsp. jelly!

Cod

  1. Slice the cod into pieces.
  2. Wrap the cod pieces with nori.
  3. Fry them on an oiled pan briefly, they cook fast!

Open-Faced Scrambler

  1. Spread butter evenly on 2 slices of bread.
  2. Toast the buttered slices of bread on a pan over low heat until golden brown.
  3. Chop up onion, turkey & turkey bacon.
  4. Heat the chopped ingredients on a buttered pan on medium heat.
  5. Add spinach to the pan and stir often.
  6. Scramble eggs in a separate bowl & pour onto pan.
  7. Stir frequently.
  8. Sprinkle shredded cheese onto eggs once they are firmer.
  9. Remove from heat & pour eggs onto the buttered toast.
  10. Top off the open faced scramble with pepper jack cheese.
  11. Drizzle Sriracha for a finishing touch.

Cookies

  1. Bake the cookie dough as directed.

