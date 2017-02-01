Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Knight ohana

Sam and special guest co-host Kathy Muneno head to Ewa to visit the home of the Knights. What can Sam do with leftover Nilaga soup, smoked pork, and okra?

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • Bean Sprouts
  • Tomatoes
  • Mushroom
  • Lettuce
  • Snap peas
  • Olive oil
  • Soy sauce
  • Garlic salt
  • Smoked pork
  • Broccoli
  • Watercress
  • Asparagus
  • Sweet Pepper
  • Okra
  • Spinach
  • Green Onions
  • Cucumber
  • Leftover Fried Rice
  • Leftover “Nilaga Soup” (Filipino dish)
  • Leftover Beef Tomato (Filipino dish)
  • Leftover Smoked Pork
  • Leftover homemade soy sauce with hot peppers, garlic
  • Salad Dressing: ¼ cup Miso dressing, 1 Tbl. sp. gyoza dip, 1 Tbl. sp. soy sauce
  • Wonton chips

Roasted Vegetables

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Chop the ends of the okra. Slice sweet peppers in long pieces.
  3. Chop broccoli into broccoli florets.
  4. Remove asparagus ends and chop the asparagus at an angle into shorter pieces.
  5. Place the chopped veggies into a large pan that is oven safe.
  6. Season vegetables with garlic salt, olive oil, and soy sauce.
  7. Place the seasoned vegetables in the oven for 10-15 minutes.

Spinach & Pepper Salad

  1. Wash & rinse Spinach. Place one layer of Spinach in a large salad bowl.
  2. Add a layer of water cress along with julienne sweet peppers.
  3. Add an additional layer of spinach along with water cress and peppers.
  4. Rake the cucumber skin with a fork, making sharp edges on the skin of the cucumber.
  5. Then, slice cucumber and a tomato at an angle. Dress the salad with peppers, tomato and sliced cucumber.
  6. Garnish the salad with wonton chips.
  7. Mix the salad dressing in a ramekin with appropriate ingredients mentioned above.

Beef Tomato

  1. Slice the asparagus in an angle.
  2. Julienne peppers and snap peas.
  3. Chop up lettuce of choice.
  4. Reheat leftover beef tomato in an oiled pan on medium heat.
  5. Add pepper, lettuce, asparagus and snap peas.
  6. Drizzle soy sauce to taste.
  7. Set aside in desired dish.

Fried Rice

  1. Reheat Nilaga soup over the stove on medium heat.
  2. On a separate pan, reheat the leftover fried rice and make a space in the middle of the fried rice.
  3. Add a teaspoon of oil in the center of the fried rice, directly on the pan.
  4. In that space, crack two eggs at the center of the fried rice.
  5. Drizzle soy sauce on top of the cracked eggs for taste.
  6. Scramble the eggs with a spatula and gently incorporate the fried rice with the scrambled eggs.
  7. Once the eggs have cooked thoroughly, place the fried rice in a bowl and set aside.
  8. Flatten the fried rice in the bowl and place a separate plate on top of the bowl.
  9. Gently flip over the bowl while the plate is pressed on top of the plate.
  10. The plate should now be on the bottom and the bowl on top. Finished result should be a perfectly smooth, mound of fried rice.

Smoked Pork Stir Fry

  1. Sauté smoked pork and mushrooms in oiled pan.
  2. Drizzle 1 teaspoon of homemade soy sauce over the pork and mushrooms.
  3. Add beansprouts and julienne peppers for a nice crunch.
  4. Gently top the fried rice with the pork stir fry.
  5. Serve and Enjoy!

