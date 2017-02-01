Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Knight ohana

Sam and special guest co-host Kathy Muneno head to Ewa to visit the home of the Knights. What can Sam do with leftover Nilaga soup, smoked pork, and okra?
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- Bean Sprouts
- Tomatoes
- Mushroom
- Lettuce
- Snap peas
- Olive oil
- Soy sauce
- Garlic salt
- Smoked pork
- Broccoli
- Watercress
- Asparagus
- Sweet Pepper
- Okra
- Spinach
- Green Onions
- Cucumber
- Leftover Fried Rice
- Leftover “Nilaga Soup” (Filipino dish)
- Leftover Beef Tomato (Filipino dish)
- Leftover Smoked Pork
- Leftover homemade soy sauce with hot peppers, garlic
- Salad Dressing: ¼ cup Miso dressing, 1 Tbl. sp. gyoza dip, 1 Tbl. sp. soy sauce
- Wonton chips
Roasted Vegetables
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Chop the ends of the okra. Slice sweet peppers in long pieces.
- Chop broccoli into broccoli florets.
- Remove asparagus ends and chop the asparagus at an angle into shorter pieces.
- Place the chopped veggies into a large pan that is oven safe.
- Season vegetables with garlic salt, olive oil, and soy sauce.
- Place the seasoned vegetables in the oven for 10-15 minutes.
Spinach & Pepper Salad
- Wash & rinse Spinach. Place one layer of Spinach in a large salad bowl.
- Add a layer of water cress along with julienne sweet peppers.
- Add an additional layer of spinach along with water cress and peppers.
- Rake the cucumber skin with a fork, making sharp edges on the skin of the cucumber.
- Then, slice cucumber and a tomato at an angle. Dress the salad with peppers, tomato and sliced cucumber.
- Garnish the salad with wonton chips.
- Mix the salad dressing in a ramekin with appropriate ingredients mentioned above.
Beef Tomato
- Slice the asparagus in an angle.
- Julienne peppers and snap peas.
- Chop up lettuce of choice.
- Reheat leftover beef tomato in an oiled pan on medium heat.
- Add pepper, lettuce, asparagus and snap peas.
- Drizzle soy sauce to taste.
- Set aside in desired dish.
Fried Rice
- Reheat Nilaga soup over the stove on medium heat.
- On a separate pan, reheat the leftover fried rice and make a space in the middle of the fried rice.
- Add a teaspoon of oil in the center of the fried rice, directly on the pan.
- In that space, crack two eggs at the center of the fried rice.
- Drizzle soy sauce on top of the cracked eggs for taste.
- Scramble the eggs with a spatula and gently incorporate the fried rice with the scrambled eggs.
- Once the eggs have cooked thoroughly, place the fried rice in a bowl and set aside.
- Flatten the fried rice in the bowl and place a separate plate on top of the bowl.
- Gently flip over the bowl while the plate is pressed on top of the plate.
- The plate should now be on the bottom and the bowl on top. Finished result should be a perfectly smooth, mound of fried rice.
Smoked Pork Stir Fry
- Sauté smoked pork and mushrooms in oiled pan.
- Drizzle 1 teaspoon of homemade soy sauce over the pork and mushrooms.
- Add beansprouts and julienne peppers for a nice crunch.
- Gently top the fried rice with the pork stir fry.
- Serve and Enjoy!