Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Kornegay ohana



Sam and special guest co-host Kathy Muneno visit the house of the Kornegay family in Makakilo, where they find leftovers galore. What can they do with leftover salmon, pasta noodles, and hot dogs? Sam has a few ideas …

Ingredients:

Garlic

Green onion

Fresh Basil

Parmesan

Onion

Red chili flakes

Sea salt

Soy sauce

Sesame oil

Sea asparagus

Unsalted butter

Leftover fish (“Shibi” aka Yellowfin Tuna)

Leftover lasagna

Leftover Swedish Meatballs

Leftover pasta noodles

Leftover hot dogs

Leftover chili

Leftover minute rice

Leftover salmon

Leftover salad (pre-packaged)

Leftover spicy poke

Salad dressing: “Asian Toasted Sesame” & “Raspberry Vinaigrette”

Poke with sea asparagus

Clean the fish accordingly: Remove the gut, the bone and the skin carefully! (Save the blood for later) Cut the fish filet in long strips first, then turn the strips of filet sideways and continue to cut the fish filets in cubes, like poke. Place cubes of fish in a large bowl and begin to season with sea salt. Add sea asparagus to the seasoned poke. Add red chili flakes to taste & sesame oil. Stir the poke and sea asparagus until the flavors are evenly dispersed. Chop onion in long pieces and add them to the poke.

Aku bone & Salmon

Place the blood in a small bowl and drizzle small amount of soy sauce, sesame oil and stir. Set aside and let it marinade Add garlic salt & olive oil. Chop up some green onions, garlic and onion. Saute the fish blood-line on an oiled pan on medium-high heat until cooked all the way through. Reheat leftover salmon in the microwave and place on a separate dish. Place the cooked pieces of fish-blood on a plate along with the reheated salmon. Saute the green onion, onion and garlic in an oiled pan. Add ¼ cup of unsalted butter to the sautéed ingredients in a pan. Once the butter has melted, add 1 Tbsp. of soy sauce to the pan. Add the sautéed sauce onto both the salmon and the fish blood.

Lasagna and Swedish Meatballs

Cut the lasagna in 1 in. width long pieces and place them on a plate. Reheat the pasta in the microwave with a moist paper towel. Reheat the Swedish Meatballs in a pot over medium heat until the meatballs are tender all the way through. Reheat the leftover pasta noodles in a bowl of boiling water until there is steam coming from the pot. Add the reheated pasta noodles on to the plate where the lasagna is placed. Place the reheated Swedish Meatballs in the center of the pasta noodles. Sprinkle parmesan cheese generously over the pasta dish. Garnish with fresh basil.

Hotdog Chili

Cut several hot dogs in bite sized pieces to add to the leftover chili. Reheat the leftover chili in a pot over medium heat, stir occasionally. Add the cut up hot dogs to the pot of chili. Once the chili has been heated thoroughly, pour into a small bowl. Warm up the leftover minute rice and form the rice into a ball. Place the rice ball onto the center of the bowl of chili & garnish with fresh parsley.

Salad

Salad contents consist of spinach, baby lettuce, cherry tomatoes, chicken pieces and leftover spicy poke. Sweet & salty dressing: ½ part Asian Toasted Sesame & ½ part Raspberry Vinaigrette.