Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Lau ohana



Sam and John head to Honolulu to visit the Laus, who wrote to us via KHON2.com (with help from their son Aiden).

NOTE: The dishes in Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen are made with previously cooked meals. Therefore, measurements and exact ingredients for these recipes are approximations.

BRAISED CHICKEN STEW

Braised chicken curry stew, about 5 cups

Cilantro, about 1 handful, chopped

Baby carrots, about 2 cups, sliced in halves lengthwise

Green onions, about 1 handful, chopped

1 bell pepper, julienned

Shell pasta, about 2 cups, cooked

2 mushrooms, sliced lengthwise

Add chicken stew to large pot. Stir to heat.

Add cilantro, carrots, green onions, and bell pepper. Stir to combine.

Scoop shell pasta into large bowl.

Add mushrooms to pot.

(TIP: Washing mushrooms waterlogs the mushroom. Instead, wipe the mushrooms with a dry cloth.)

Once vegetables are tender, remove pot from heat and pour ragout over pasta.

GRILLED STEAK STIR-FRY

4 mushrooms, sliced lengthwise

1 onion, sliced

1 steak, prepared with salt, pepper, and Montreal steak seasoning, cooked to medium doneness, sliced into pieces about ½ inch thick

Yakiniku sauce, about 4 tbsp

Oyster sauce, about 2 tbsp

Mushroom soy sauce, about 2 tbsp

Cilantro, about ¼ cup, chopped

Green onions, about ¼ cup, chopped

Add steak to hot skillet.

Add onions. Stir until slightly opaque.

Add mushrooms. Stir until tender.

Add yakiniku sauce, oyster sauce, and mushroom soy sauce. Stir to combine.

Remove from heat. Garnish with cilantro and green onions.

COLD QUINOA SALMON SALAD

1 filet poached salmon, flaked into large chunks

Quinoa, about 2 ½ cups

2 tomatoes, 1 julienned and 1 diced

Basil, about 3-4 leaves, sliced

Chili sauce, about 3 tbsp

Ponzu sauce, about 1 tbsp

Sesame dressing, about 2 tbsp

1 cucumber, sliced into feathers (see episode for details)

Cilantro, about 1 small handful

Place quinoa into large bowl.

Stir julienned tomatoes and basil into quinoa.

Make a well in the middle of the quinoa and top with salmon and diced tomatoes.

In a separate bowl, mix chili sauce, ponzu sauce, and sesame dressing.

Garnish salmon with cucumber feathers and cilantro, and drizzle with dressing.

SALAD

2 heads romaine lettuce

1 mushroom, sliced

Caesar dressing

Vinaigrette dressing

Sesame ginger dressing

Chop both heads of romaine lettuce halfway down. Place chopped lettuce in bowl.

Slice remaining hearts lengthwise to create wedges. Stick straight up along sides of bowl.

Add sliced mushroom to top of salad.

Mix equal parts Caesar dressing, vinaigrette dressing, and sesame ginger dressing.