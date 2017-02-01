Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Omo ohana

Sam and John head to Mililani to cook with the Omos. Will dino nuggets finally stump the chef?

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs of raw shrimp
  • Leftover linguine
  • Pesto sauce
  • Broccoli
  • Baby carrots
  • Olive oil
  • Jar of minced garlic
  • Spinach
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Leftover Pillsbury Biscuits
  • Soy sauce
  • Sriracha
  • Leftover chicken nuggets
  • Canned green beans
  • Leftover chopped hot dog
  • Oyster sauce
  • Sesame oil
  • Leftover sliced cucumber
  • Leftover sliced watermelon & fruit of choice
  • Cup of fruit

Shrimp Pasta

  1. Clean raw shrimp: Remove shell, devein, remove the tail and cut in the middle.
  2. Julienne the baby carrots and sauté them in a pan with olive oil, pepper and garlic.
  3. Add just a few of the cleaned shrimp with the sautéed carrots.
  4. Then, add spinach, linguine and pesto sauce to the pan and stir on medium heat.
  5. Remove pasta once flavors have mixed and set aside.
  6. Garnish with parmesan cheese and enjoy!

Shrimp Toast

  1. Cut the biscuits in half and place in desired dish.
  2. Spread butter and pesto sauce generously on the biscuits.
  3. Toast biscuits on an oiled pan faced down (buttered side on the pan) for a brief moment.
  4. Add soy sauce on remainder of cleaned shrimp and toss them into the same pan where the biscuits were briefly toasting.
  5. Once shrimp has turned to a pink color all around, remove sautéed shrimp and place them on toasted biscuits.
  6. Drizzle Sriracha and serve!

Hot Dog Dino Nugget Stir Fry

  1. On a cleaned pan, sauté baby carrots and garlic until tender.
  2. Cut nuggets to desired size and toss them in with the carrots and garlic.
  3. Then add green beans broccoli and cut up sausage.
  4. Drizzle soy sauce, oyster sauce and sesame oil for taste.
  5. Once flavors have mixed, remove from pan and set aside in dish of choice.
  6. Garnish with sliced cucumbers and serve!

Fruit Salad

  1. Remove pulp from watermelon and chop up in cubes.
  2. Slice strawberries, pineapples, & apples.
  3. Place chopped fruit in big bowl.
  4. Drizzle cup of fruit over the fruit salad & enjoy!

