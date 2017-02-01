Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Omo ohana

Sam and John head to Mililani to cook with the Omos. Will dino nuggets finally stump the chef?
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs of raw shrimp
- Leftover linguine
- Pesto sauce
- Broccoli
- Baby carrots
- Olive oil
- Jar of minced garlic
- Spinach
- Parmesan cheese
- Leftover Pillsbury Biscuits
- Soy sauce
- Sriracha
- Leftover chicken nuggets
- Canned green beans
- Leftover chopped hot dog
- Oyster sauce
- Sesame oil
- Leftover sliced cucumber
- Leftover sliced watermelon & fruit of choice
- Cup of fruit
Shrimp Pasta
- Clean raw shrimp: Remove shell, devein, remove the tail and cut in the middle.
- Julienne the baby carrots and sauté them in a pan with olive oil, pepper and garlic.
- Add just a few of the cleaned shrimp with the sautéed carrots.
- Then, add spinach, linguine and pesto sauce to the pan and stir on medium heat.
- Remove pasta once flavors have mixed and set aside.
- Garnish with parmesan cheese and enjoy!
Shrimp Toast
- Cut the biscuits in half and place in desired dish.
- Spread butter and pesto sauce generously on the biscuits.
- Toast biscuits on an oiled pan faced down (buttered side on the pan) for a brief moment.
- Add soy sauce on remainder of cleaned shrimp and toss them into the same pan where the biscuits were briefly toasting.
- Once shrimp has turned to a pink color all around, remove sautéed shrimp and place them on toasted biscuits.
- Drizzle Sriracha and serve!
Hot Dog Dino Nugget Stir Fry
- On a cleaned pan, sauté baby carrots and garlic until tender.
- Cut nuggets to desired size and toss them in with the carrots and garlic.
- Then add green beans broccoli and cut up sausage.
- Drizzle soy sauce, oyster sauce and sesame oil for taste.
- Once flavors have mixed, remove from pan and set aside in dish of choice.
- Garnish with sliced cucumbers and serve!
Fruit Salad
- Remove pulp from watermelon and chop up in cubes.
- Slice strawberries, pineapples, & apples.
- Place chopped fruit in big bowl.
- Drizzle cup of fruit over the fruit salad & enjoy!