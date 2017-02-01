Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Sawyer ohana



Mark and Betsy Sawyer wrote in to KHON2.com, and Sam and John came knocking! With Betsy being used to cooking for large crowds, the fridge is always full of leftovers. See what the chef and his stew chef cook up!

NOTE: The dishes in Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen are made with previously cooked meals. Therefore, measurements and ingredients for these recipes are approximations.

HOISIN MARINATED PORK STIR FRY

Coconut oil

Hoisin-marinated garlic pork, already cooked and sliced

About 4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 onion, sliced

5 mushrooms, julienned

About 4 stalks celery, sliced at an angle

Sriracha

Sesame oil

½ cup sherry

About 4 heads baby bok choy, sliced lengthwise

1 carrot, julienned

Heat skillet. Add coconut oil.

Add garlic and onion to skillet. Stir.

Add celery and mushrooms to skillet. Stir.

Add another drizzle of coconut oil.

Add sriracha to taste. Stir.

Drizzle sherry into skillet.

Add bok choy to skillet.

Add carrots to skillet. Heat until al dente.

Add pork to skillet. Heat for about 3 minutes.

(NOTE: Because the pork is already cooked, Sam adds it in last, just to heat it up.)

Finish with a light drizzle of sesame oil.

CHOW FUNN

40 oz. (2 packages) chow funn noodles

About 1 cup cashew chicken, already cooked

About 1 cup teri beef, already cooked and sliced

Carrot, julienned

1 head of broccoli, chopped

1 bunch of green onions, sliced into pieces about an inch in length

About 1 cup green beans, sliced into pieces about an inch in length

About ½ block of Spam, julienned

Soy sauce

Sesame oil

About 2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 crab legs, sliced

About 1 handful cilantro, chopped

Add carrots and broccoli to pot. Stir occasionally.

Add Spam to pot.

Add green beans to pot. Stir. Cook until al dente.

Drizzle soy sauce into pot.

(NOTE: Don’t use too much soy sauce, because the Spam is already salty.)

Add noodles. Stir to combine.

Drizzle sesame oil and add sesame seeds.

Add cashew chicken and teri beef. Stir to combine.

Once noodles are hot, remove from heat.

Garnish with crab legs, cilantro and sesame seeds.

TURKEY ALFREDO

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ cup half & half cream

6 mushrooms, sliced

About 1 tbsp. onion, minced

About 4 cups turkey alfredo

About 1 medium bowl spinach leaves

Grated Parmesan cheese

Put olive oil in skillet.

Add garlic, mushrooms, and onion to skillet. Stir.

(NOTE: This is called flavoring the pan.)

Add spinach leaves. Stir. Cook until wilted.

Add cream and turkey alfredo. Stir.

Add Parmesan cheese to taste. Stir.

Remove from heat. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.