Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Scott ohana



Sam and John head to the Mililani home of Shannon and Mandi Scott, where they perform magic with 2 tortillas, a cucumber, and some leftover Domino’s.

NOTE: The dishes in Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen are made with previously cooked meals. Therefore, measurements and exact ingredients for these recipes are approximations.

SAVORY BREAD PUDDING

Cooking spray

½ onion, diced

4 eggs

Chicken meat pulled and cubed from 4 Domino’s hot wings

About 5 Domino’s breadsticks, cubed

1 tray Domino’s chicken alfredo

About 1 cup whole milk

2 slices Spam, cubed

1 mushroom, sliced

1/2 teaspoonful salt

½ teaspoonful black pepper

About 2 handfuls 4-cheese mix

Whisk 4 eggs in a mixing bowl.

Add milk, salt and pepper to mixing bowl. Combine.

Spray a 8×8 glass baking dish with cooking spray.

Put cubed breadsticks into the baking dish.

Add chicken alfredo to the dish and combine with bread.

Add chicken, Spam, mushroom, and onion to the dish. Combine.

Top with 4-cheese mix.

Pour egg mixture into the baking dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes.

QUESADILLA

2 tortillas

Portuguese gravy (otherwise known as ketchup)

Oyster sauce

Sriracha

Creamy Caesar dressing

3 mushrooms, thinly sliced

About 1 handful 4-cheese mix

2 thin slices Spam, Julienned thin

Place 1 tortilla onto a plate.

Dot the top of the tortilla with ketchup, oyster sauce and sriracha.

Spread sauces around with the back of a spoon to coat tortilla and mix sauces.

Dot the tortilla with creamy Caesar dressing and spread with spoon.

Spread mushrooms onto tortilla.

Spread cheese onto tortilla.

Spread Spam onto tortilla.

Cover with the other tortilla.

Coat pan with oil and heat.

Place a plate onto the quesadilla and carefully flip over, so that the topping side is on the bottom.

Hold plate low to the pan and carefully slide quesadilla in to avoid oil splashing.

When browned, flip over.

Cut into 8.

For dipping sauce, mix equal parts ketchup, oyster sauce, sriracha, and creamy Caesar dressing.

FRIED POKE

About 1 cup spicy Ahi poke

1 block tofu

½ onion, Julienned thin

About ¼ cucumber, Julienned

Sriracha

Soy sauce

Run tofu under cold water to rinse.

Sear poke in hot oil.

Slice tofu into 1 inch by 1 inch segments, while keeping it in its original block form.

Spread raw onions over the tofu block.

Spread cucumber over the tofu block.

Pour poke over tofu block, then pour any remaining fish oil in pan over the poke.

Top with sriracha and soy sauce.