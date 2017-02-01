Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Torres ohana

Sam and special guest co-host Kathy Muneno head to the house of the Torres ‘ohana, where they find leftover pasta, kulolo, and shrimp tempura.

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • Bacon
  • Green onion
  • Onion
  • Broccoli
  • Bell Peppers
  • Leftover cooked pasta
  • Leftover pasta shells
  • Leftover sliced turkey breast
  • Tomato sauce
  • Pre-minced garlic
  • Parmesan cheese (Sam Choy’s recommendation)
  • Sinaloa tortillas
  • Shredded cheese
  • Marinara sauce
  • Alfredo sauce
  • Leftover tofu
  • Leftover shrimp tempura
  • Leftover turkey slices
  • Leftover cooked rice
  • Baby food: Kulolo, 2 Tbl sp milk & ½ banana

Veggie Pasta

  1. Julienne bell peppers & chop broccoli in bite sized pieces.
  2. Saute bell peppers and broccoli with light olive oil on medium heat.
  3. Chop up sliced turkey breast and add to vegetables.
  4. Drizzle ¼ cup of tomato sauce of sautéed vegetables.
  5. Add minced garlic to taste.
  6. Then, add leftover pasta to sautéed vegetables.
  7. Fold parmesan cheese to taste (Uncle Sam’s recommendation).
  8. Remove from heat & set aside in a bowl.

Shrimp Tempura Fried Rice

  1. Chop onion & bacon then sauté in pan with olive oil.
  2. Add garlic and chopped broccoli florets into pan on medium heat.
  3. Then add desired amount of leftover rice to sautéed ingredients.
  4. Drizzle 2 Tbl sp of soy sauce over rice.
  5. Create a gap in the center of the fried rice, drizzle 1 tsp of olive oil, crack 2 eggs in the center and gently scramble
  6. Slowly incorporate the scrambled eggs with the fried rice
  7. Chop the shrimp tempura and green onions in desired sizes.
  8. Then, add both ingredients to fried rice for flavor and texture!
  9. Pat the finished fried rice in a bowl, place a plate over the bowl and flip it carefully.
  10. Finished product should be a beautiful mound of fried rice!
  11. Garnish with green onion or remainder of shrimp tempura
  12. Enjoy!

Roast Turkey Quesadillas

  1. Lay tortilla flat, add a layer of marinara sauce evenly on the tortilla.
  2. Then sprinkle shredded cheese on the layer of marinara sauce.
  3. Then, chop turkey slices in thin pieces to top off the tortilla.
  4. Place another tortilla on top of the cheese and turkey making sort of like a “tortilla sandwich”
  5. Place on a lightly oiled pan on medium heat until golden brown on each side.

Tofu Pasta

  1. On a separate oiled pan, sauté chopped green onions on medium heat.
  2. Add leftover pasta shells to the sautéed green onions.
  3. Toss 1/2 cup of tofu and drizzle alfredo sauce to the pasta.
  4. Remove from heat and serve.

Baby Food (optional)

  1. Mash ½ banana with kulolo and 2 Tbl sp of milk.
  2. Mash until smooth & serve!

