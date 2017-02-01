Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Torres ohana

Sam and special guest co-host Kathy Muneno head to the house of the Torres ‘ohana, where they find leftover pasta, kulolo, and shrimp tempura.
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- Bacon
- Green onion
- Onion
- Broccoli
- Bell Peppers
- Leftover cooked pasta
- Leftover pasta shells
- Leftover sliced turkey breast
- Tomato sauce
- Pre-minced garlic
- Parmesan cheese (Sam Choy’s recommendation)
- Sinaloa tortillas
- Shredded cheese
- Marinara sauce
- Alfredo sauce
- Leftover tofu
- Leftover shrimp tempura
- Leftover turkey slices
- Leftover cooked rice
- Baby food: Kulolo, 2 Tbl sp milk & ½ banana
Veggie Pasta
- Julienne bell peppers & chop broccoli in bite sized pieces.
- Saute bell peppers and broccoli with light olive oil on medium heat.
- Chop up sliced turkey breast and add to vegetables.
- Drizzle ¼ cup of tomato sauce of sautéed vegetables.
- Add minced garlic to taste.
- Then, add leftover pasta to sautéed vegetables.
- Fold parmesan cheese to taste (Uncle Sam’s recommendation).
- Remove from heat & set aside in a bowl.
Shrimp Tempura Fried Rice
- Chop onion & bacon then sauté in pan with olive oil.
- Add garlic and chopped broccoli florets into pan on medium heat.
- Then add desired amount of leftover rice to sautéed ingredients.
- Drizzle 2 Tbl sp of soy sauce over rice.
- Create a gap in the center of the fried rice, drizzle 1 tsp of olive oil, crack 2 eggs in the center and gently scramble
- Slowly incorporate the scrambled eggs with the fried rice
- Chop the shrimp tempura and green onions in desired sizes.
- Then, add both ingredients to fried rice for flavor and texture!
- Pat the finished fried rice in a bowl, place a plate over the bowl and flip it carefully.
- Finished product should be a beautiful mound of fried rice!
- Garnish with green onion or remainder of shrimp tempura
- Enjoy!
Roast Turkey Quesadillas
- Lay tortilla flat, add a layer of marinara sauce evenly on the tortilla.
- Then sprinkle shredded cheese on the layer of marinara sauce.
- Then, chop turkey slices in thin pieces to top off the tortilla.
- Place another tortilla on top of the cheese and turkey making sort of like a “tortilla sandwich”
- Place on a lightly oiled pan on medium heat until golden brown on each side.
Tofu Pasta
- On a separate oiled pan, sauté chopped green onions on medium heat.
- Add leftover pasta shells to the sautéed green onions.
- Toss 1/2 cup of tofu and drizzle alfredo sauce to the pasta.
- Remove from heat and serve.
Baby Food (optional)
- Mash ½ banana with kulolo and 2 Tbl sp of milk.
- Mash until smooth & serve!