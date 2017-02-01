Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Valenti ohana

By Published:
fea707cb1a5d40cc8921bdbcaaaa557d_4


We visit the house and kitchen of Mary Valenti, where Sam and John find steak, grapes, and the infamous thousand-year-old egg.

Ingredients:

  • Leftover roast pork
  • Leftover roasted duck with bok choy
  • Leftover cooked rice
  • Leftover kalua pig and cabbage
  • Leftover cooked Carbonara pasta
  • Chinese 1000 year old egg
  • Cilantro
  • Leftover cooked steak
  • Leftover homemade char-siu
  • Handful of grapes
  • Leftover pasta
  • Leftover grilled chicken breast
  • Chicken
  • ½ of an eggplant
  • Kim-chee & kim-chee sauce
  • Leftover marinara sauce
  • Mozzarella
  • Parmesan
  • Soy sauce
  • Bread of choice (French, sourdough, baguette)

Kalua Pork Jook with 1000 year old egg

  1. Boil stock of choice in large pot.
  2. Add some kalua pig to stock.
  3. Add leftover cooked rice.
  4. Let simmer until thickened.
  5. Add salt to taste.
  6. Chop roasted duck, roasted pork(optional), cilantro, and char-siu. Set aside.
  7. Pour cooked Jook in large bowl. Add sliced 1000 year old egg on top of Jook for décor.
  8. Add ingredients that were set aside on top of Jook & enjoy!

Roast Pork Belly

  1. Sautee remainder of kalua pig and cabbage in a large wok/pan on medium heat.
  2. Chop bok choy in half and wash thoroughly.
  3. Cut roasted pork into cubes.
  4. Add bok choy & roasted pork to the sautéed ingredients.
  5. Season with multi pepper corn & pour soy sauce to sautéed ingredients.
  6. Sprinkle chopped cilantro and let steam.

Eggplant Chicken Parmesan

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Remove eggplant skin, chop eggplant long ways, and leave in bowl with ~ ½ inch of salt water to preserve color.
  3. Sautee egg plants with olive oil until tender and golden brown.
  4. Mix leftover marinara with a little bit of kim-chee sauce to create spicy marinara.
  5. In glass casserole, spread a layer of spicy marinara on bottom of casserole.
  6. Place sautéed eggplants over layer of spicy marinara. Add additional layer of spicy marinara over eggplants.
  7. Add a layer of leftover, cold chicken over the eggplants and then spread spicy marinara over the chicken.
  8. Add Carbonara pasta into casserole on the side or in separate casserole (preference).
  9. Spread remainder of the spicy marinara over the chicken and eggplant. Sprinkle mozzarella and parmesan over casserole.
  10. Cook in oven for 10 minutes. Enjoy!

Island Style Steak Crostini

  1. Slice bread and toast on pan with olive oil until toasted, Place them on a platter.
  2. Remove bone from the leftover rib eye steak, slice steak in desired bite sizes.
  3. Sautee steak with grapes, add shoyu for taste.
  4. Place reheated steak on top of the toast and garnish with chopped green onions. Enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s