Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Valenti ohana

We visit the house and kitchen of Mary Valenti, where Sam and John find steak, grapes, and the infamous thousand-year-old egg.
Ingredients:
- Leftover roast pork
- Leftover roasted duck with bok choy
- Leftover cooked rice
- Leftover kalua pig and cabbage
- Leftover cooked Carbonara pasta
- Chinese 1000 year old egg
- Cilantro
- Leftover cooked steak
- Leftover homemade char-siu
- Handful of grapes
- Leftover pasta
- Leftover grilled chicken breast
- Chicken
- ½ of an eggplant
- Kim-chee & kim-chee sauce
- Leftover marinara sauce
- Mozzarella
- Parmesan
- Soy sauce
- Bread of choice (French, sourdough, baguette)
Kalua Pork Jook with 1000 year old egg
- Boil stock of choice in large pot.
- Add some kalua pig to stock.
- Add leftover cooked rice.
- Let simmer until thickened.
- Add salt to taste.
- Chop roasted duck, roasted pork(optional), cilantro, and char-siu. Set aside.
- Pour cooked Jook in large bowl. Add sliced 1000 year old egg on top of Jook for décor.
- Add ingredients that were set aside on top of Jook & enjoy!
Roast Pork Belly
- Sautee remainder of kalua pig and cabbage in a large wok/pan on medium heat.
- Chop bok choy in half and wash thoroughly.
- Cut roasted pork into cubes.
- Add bok choy & roasted pork to the sautéed ingredients.
- Season with multi pepper corn & pour soy sauce to sautéed ingredients.
- Sprinkle chopped cilantro and let steam.
Eggplant Chicken Parmesan
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Remove eggplant skin, chop eggplant long ways, and leave in bowl with ~ ½ inch of salt water to preserve color.
- Sautee egg plants with olive oil until tender and golden brown.
- Mix leftover marinara with a little bit of kim-chee sauce to create spicy marinara.
- In glass casserole, spread a layer of spicy marinara on bottom of casserole.
- Place sautéed eggplants over layer of spicy marinara. Add additional layer of spicy marinara over eggplants.
- Add a layer of leftover, cold chicken over the eggplants and then spread spicy marinara over the chicken.
- Add Carbonara pasta into casserole on the side or in separate casserole (preference).
- Spread remainder of the spicy marinara over the chicken and eggplant. Sprinkle mozzarella and parmesan over casserole.
- Cook in oven for 10 minutes. Enjoy!
Island Style Steak Crostini
- Slice bread and toast on pan with olive oil until toasted, Place them on a platter.
- Remove bone from the leftover rib eye steak, slice steak in desired bite sizes.
- Sautee steak with grapes, add shoyu for taste.
- Place reheated steak on top of the toast and garnish with chopped green onions. Enjoy!