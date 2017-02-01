Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Yee ohana

We travel to Kapolei to visit the Yees, who love to barbecue. With a fridge full of goods at their disposal, including deer and ‘opakapaka, what do Sam and John have in store?
Ingredients:
- *2 lbs of shrimp
- ½ cup of cilantro (aka Chinese Parsley)
- ½ cup of green onions
- 1 whole garlic
- ½ cup Soy sauce
- ¼ cup Brown Sugar
- 2 Tbl sp of olive oil
- small hot green pepper
- dash 5 spice
- dash garlic salt
- *left over oxtail soup
- 1 whole lop-chong sausage
- ½ cup of asparagus
- *3 lbs of Deer
- Dry ingredients: paprika, steak seasoning, and garlic salt, cumin (Uncle Sam’s recommendation)
- Wet ingredients: 1 tablespoon of Olive oil & ½ cup of soy sauce
- Side ingredient: Asparagus spears for grilling
- *Opaka’paka (whole & raw)
- 1 Tbl sp ginger
- 3 cloves of garlic
- ¼ cup green onions
- ¼ cup cilantro
- 2 Tbl sp mayonnaise
- ¼ cup lop-chong sausage
- 1 Tbl sp olive oil
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- dash garlic salt
Shrimp
- To prep for the shrimp: Chop the green onions, mince the garlic and 1 small sized green hot pepper(optional).
- Clean the shrimp as followed: Cut right behind the eyes of the shrimp, slice the legs off and de-vein the shrimp all the way down until you touch the tail. Keep shell on!
- Once the shrimp is cleaned, insert the cleaned shrimp inside of a gallon-size Ziploc bag.
- To marinate the shrimp, add the minced garlic, chopped green onions, soy sauce of choice, add cilantro, hot green pepper, garlic salt, 5 spice, olive oil, & brown sugar.
- Remove air from Ziploc bag and mix around the ingredients.
- Place marinated shrimp in large bowl.
- Lay flat on grill until pink—about 4 minutes—then remove heated shrimp, dip them in bowl of marinade and place shrimp back on the grill for additional 2 mins. Finally, close grill for 1 minute
Oxtail soup
- Remove the bones from the oxtail soup and keep the gelatin.
- Add chopped asparagus, minced garlic and sliced sausage into the leftover oxtail soup. And place the pot of oxtail with new ingredients on the stove on med/low heat.
Deer
- Clean most of the fat from the deer leg.
- Pour soy sauce and olive oil over the cleaned deer leg, then “lomi-lomi” the wet. ingredients on the deer leg to activate sodium flavor.
- Mix dry ingredients to create the dry rub to season the deer.
- Place deer on grill and let cook for 5-6 mins on each side. Add spears of Asparagus
Roasted Opaka’paka
- Chop lop-chong & green onions, and mince garlic & ginger.
- Remove scales from fish & score the fish on both sides.
- Place scored whole fish on 1 sheet of foil (enough to wrap around fish).
- Season both sides of fish with mayonnaise, ginger, garlic, green onions, lop-chong, cilantro, olive oil, soy sauce & garlic salt to fish.
- Repeat for second whole fish.
- Wrap seasoned fish with the foil tightly.
- Place fish on grill while wrapped. Leave on grill for 20 mins