Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Yee ohana



We travel to Kapolei to visit the Yees, who love to barbecue. With a fridge full of goods at their disposal, including deer and ‘opakapaka, what do Sam and John have in store?

Ingredients:

*2 lbs of shrimp

½ cup of cilantro (aka Chinese Parsley)

½ cup of green onions

1 whole garlic

½ cup Soy sauce

¼ cup Brown Sugar

2 Tbl sp of olive oil

small hot green pepper

dash 5 spice

dash garlic salt

*left over oxtail soup

1 whole lop-chong sausage

½ cup of asparagus

*3 lbs of Deer

Dry ingredients: paprika, steak seasoning, and garlic salt, cumin (Uncle Sam’s recommendation)

Wet ingredients: 1 tablespoon of Olive oil & ½ cup of soy sauce

Side ingredient: Asparagus spears for grilling

*Opaka’paka (whole & raw)

1 Tbl sp ginger

3 cloves of garlic

¼ cup green onions

¼ cup cilantro

2 Tbl sp mayonnaise

¼ cup lop-chong sausage

1 Tbl sp olive oil

¼ cup soy sauce

dash garlic salt

Shrimp

To prep for the shrimp: Chop the green onions, mince the garlic and 1 small sized green hot pepper(optional). Clean the shrimp as followed: Cut right behind the eyes of the shrimp, slice the legs off and de-vein the shrimp all the way down until you touch the tail. Keep shell on! Once the shrimp is cleaned, insert the cleaned shrimp inside of a gallon-size Ziploc bag. To marinate the shrimp, add the minced garlic, chopped green onions, soy sauce of choice, add cilantro, hot green pepper, garlic salt, 5 spice, olive oil, & brown sugar. Remove air from Ziploc bag and mix around the ingredients. Place marinated shrimp in large bowl. Lay flat on grill until pink—about 4 minutes—then remove heated shrimp, dip them in bowl of marinade and place shrimp back on the grill for additional 2 mins. Finally, close grill for 1 minute

Oxtail soup

Remove the bones from the oxtail soup and keep the gelatin. Add chopped asparagus, minced garlic and sliced sausage into the leftover oxtail soup. And place the pot of oxtail with new ingredients on the stove on med/low heat.

Deer

Clean most of the fat from the deer leg. Pour soy sauce and olive oil over the cleaned deer leg, then “lomi-lomi” the wet. ingredients on the deer leg to activate sodium flavor. Mix dry ingredients to create the dry rub to season the deer. Place deer on grill and let cook for 5-6 mins on each side. Add spears of Asparagus

Roasted Opaka’paka

Chop lop-chong & green onions, and mince garlic & ginger. Remove scales from fish & score the fish on both sides. Place scored whole fish on 1 sheet of foil (enough to wrap around fish). Season both sides of fish with mayonnaise, ginger, garlic, green onions, lop-chong, cilantro, olive oil, soy sauce & garlic salt to fish. Repeat for second whole fish. Wrap seasoned fish with the foil tightly. Place fish on grill while wrapped. Leave on grill for 20 mins