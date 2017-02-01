Signs going up in Maunawili Valley to warn hikers of possible unexploded ordnance

Warning signs will be installed starting next week to alert hikers about the possible presence of unexploded ordnance (UXO) at the start of several popular hiking trails in Maunawili Valley.

The area was once a part of a former military training camp located on the windward side of Oahu.

The informative warning signs are being placed starting Feb. 7 at the Pali hairpin turn trailhead, the Maunawili Falls connector trailhead, and the Waimanalo end trailhead.

Hikers should always remain on marked trails. If they encounter trailside objects they think could be UXO items the signage instructs them to follow the 3Rs of UXO safety: Recognize, Retreat, Report. This means: Recognize – suspicious items and remember their locations; Retreat – without touching or going near them; and Report – Call 911 and report what you saw.

UXO items come in many shapes, sizes, and types. Even very old or small UXO items can be deadly and should always be treated with caution.

In 2011, 26 munitions and explosives that spanned more than 40 acres were removed and disposed of.

Officials say further actions to address the entire 900-acre area of concern within the former Pali Training Camp will follow. Click here for more information.