Student-athletes participate in National Letter of Intent Signing Day

Young men and women from across the state take the new step in their athletic journey this morning. They will be signing National Letters of Intent, which will provide scholarships for them to play football or soccer in college, at the next level.

Dozens of young athletes are at the Sheraton Waikiki for the special event this morning. They are joined by many family and friends.

This year is interesting in a couple of ways. One of the most highly recruited high school football players in Hawaii high school history Tua Tagavailoa, quarterback from St. Louis School, is actually already taking classes at the University of Alabama. So he is already a student in Tuscaloosa.

This year compared to years past there are a number of high profile players who have not verbally committed to a University. So this morning is a bit of surprise for many of the media outlets gathered here.

